Around 400 of the 2,145 teachers in the West Ada School District have requested a sick day tomorrow, according to district spokeswoman Char Jackson.
They’ve done so in protest of the district board’s decision to continue in a hybrid model despite Ada County’s move into Central District Health’s “red” category, its most severe designation of coronavirus case spread.
Parents as of 1 p.m. remain unsure whether the district will hold classes tomorrow. A letter will be sent to parents early this afternoon to inform them of the district’s plans. Monday classes were canceled after around 700 teachers requested sick days, Idaho Education News reported.
Awaiting a decision, parents are still unsure whether they should plan for child care, for transportation to bring their kids to school or to gear up for online classes tomorrow.
”I don’t know what they’re going to do,” said Kerrieann Shearman, a parent of two West Ada students. “They can’t safely have school if you don’t have the teachers, but you can’t keep canceling school either.”
This is a developing story. Check back at idahopress.com for updates.