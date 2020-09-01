The West Ada School District’s board Tuesday night approved plans for student-athletes to return to competition, along with passing a motion to give Superintendent Mary Ann Ranells more discretion in reopening schools if area coronavirus case numbers decline.
Sports competitions will be limited to two teams, and no fans, including parents, will be allowed to attend until the district goes from Central District Health’s “red” designation indicating severe coronavirus case spread to its “yellow” category, which indicates lower case numbers. The district releases those designations weekly on Mondays, and this Monday, the district was still in “red.”
The school board’s unanimous back-to-the-field decision came a week after it OK’d an exclusively online start to the year; on Monday, hundreds of protesters — including some Eagle High football players — gathered outside district headquarters to oppose the district’s online start, KTVB reported.
The board also shifted power to Superintendent Mary Ann Ranells, giving her authority to transition more grade levels back to daily in-person classes if the district reaches the “yellow” designation. Proponents praised the proposal’s increased flexibility, but Chairman Ed Klopfenstein said he was “very uncomfortable” with the proposal and was the only member to vote against it.
“It doesn’t require that the superintendent have speed. It requires that we have oversight,” he said.
That change was made in front of a vocal, at least partly unmasked crowd that applauded frequently throughout the meeting when board members mentioned a return to athletic competition and in-person classes. Klopfenstein repeatedly asked crowd members to stop applauding over discussions and to wear masks in accordance with building and county requirements. He also verbally sparred with one attendee before quickly returning to discussions after board members suggested he not engage.