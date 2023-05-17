Owyhee High School

On Tuesday, thousands of Idahoans cast their ballots on a Vallivue School District bond and West Ada School District levy.

The West Ada School District's levy failed, with 57.5% of the 27,917 voters voting against the levy, which needed a 55% majority to pass.

