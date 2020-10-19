MERIDIAN — The West Ada School District has canceled school for the second day in a row after 440 teachers called in sick to protest the district's continued holding of in-person classes.
The West Ada Education Association — the teachers union — lobbied teachers to refuse to work Tuesday following the district board’s decision to continue in a hybrid model despite Ada County’s move into Central District Health’s “red” category, its most severe designation of coronavirus case spread.
"We are sadly unable to safely hold school tomorrow due to supervision concerns," district spokeswoman Char Jackson wrote by email Monday afternoon. "This includes students enrolled in Virtual School House, and students who would have been learning remotely. We are continuing to work with the West Ada Education Association to find solutions to their concerns so we can hold school Wednesday."
A notice alerting parents of the cancellation was posted to the district's website Monday afternoon.
”I don’t know what they’re going to do,” said Kerrieann Shearman, a parent of two West Ada students. “They can’t safely have school if you don’t have the teachers, but you can’t keep canceling school either.”
West Ada Education Association President Eric Thies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Monday classes were canceled after around 700 teachers requested sick days, Idaho Education News reported.
The district does not have enough substitute teachers to cover that many positions. Assistant Superintendent Bret Heller told the board last week that after tapping its pool of substitute teachers, 550 positions would have remained unfilled Monday if the 728 teachers who planned to call in sick did so.
As of Monday, the district has 215 active subs, Jackson told Idaho Ed News.
Central District Health's school reopening categories are green, yellow and red based on average daily case rates per 100,000 population over a 14-day period. For Ada County, if there are 20 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, that means schools will be in the red zone. As of Oct. 18, the average case rate in Ada County was 22.16 per 100,000 population.
The West Ada school board's hybrid plan means all grades will alternate in-person and remote through at least Oct. 27. The plan moved K-4 students from a daily in-person schedule to an alternating in-person and remote schedule.
School board members are also under the pressure of a recall effort aimed at removing all five trustees from office, an effort taken by parents upset with limitations the board has placed on in-person instruction.