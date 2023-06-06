West Ada School District’s school nutrition services are hosting free feeding events for children throughout the summer. The Summer Feeding Kickoff will be Thursday at Tully Park in Meridian from noon to 12:45 p.m.
“We’re so excited to provide free summer meals for kids for the 18th year in a row,” Kristen Homer, WASD School Nutrition Services assistant supervisor, said in a news release. “There are some children in the area who count on these meals, and we’re proud to fill that gap with a healthy, delicious option.”
The free meals have been made possible by federal funding via the U.S. Department of Agriculture. All children, ages 1-18, are eligible for a free meal at these events, whether or not they are enrolled in West Ada schools. Adults may have the option to purchase a meal for $5, if supplies permit. The meals must be consumed on site.
Parents and guardians can apply for free or reduced-price meals for students at West Ada schools in August. The schedule for the free meals is available at westada.org/article/1119700. Any questions about WASD Free Summer Feeding events can be directed to the WASD School Nutrition Services team by phone at 208-855-4575.
BOISE DISTRICT ALSO OFFERING MEALS
Boise School District is also participating in the federally funded Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be available for kids 1-18 at various locations from June through early August — and several locations are already serving free meals: Frank Church High School, West Junior High School, Horizon Elementary and Whitney Elementary.
Meals are also being served at Cassia, Ivywild, Winstead and Sunset parks.