Free summer meals

The Boise and West Ada school districts are offering free meals to children this summer.

West Ada School District’s school nutrition services are hosting free feeding events for children throughout the summer. The Summer Feeding Kickoff will be Thursday at Tully Park in Meridian from noon to 12:45 p.m.

“We’re so excited to provide free summer meals for kids for the 18th year in a row,” Kristen Homer, WASD School Nutrition Services assistant supervisor, said in a news release. “There are some children in the area who count on these meals, and we’re proud to fill that gap with a healthy, delicious option.”

