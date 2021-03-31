Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on March 31, 2021
West Ada School District, the state’s largest district, now has a list of candidates for the open superintendent position.
During its special meeting on Tuesday night, trustees named seven finalists:
- Derek Bub, Principal, Centennial High School in West Ada School District
- Vickie Cartwright, Superintendent, Oshkosh Area School District (Wis.)
- Bret Heller, Assistant Superintendent, West Ada School District
- Chris Hines, Deputy Superintendent, Conroe Independent School District (Texas)
- David Holmes, Superintendent, La Center School District (Wash.)
- Sam Jarman, Superintendent, Alpine School District (Utah)
- Wendy Johnson, Superintendent, Kuna School District
Trustees will interview candidates on April 5, 6 and 7. The board plans to name up to four finalists on April 9. There will be two forums held on April 19 where finalists can answer questions in a public setting. The forum for district personnel will start at 4 p.m. and the forum for community members will be at 7 p.m.
Interviews with the board will take place on April 20, and the superintendent selection will be made on April 27.
Mary Ann Ranells has been the superintendent of West Ada since 2016, and announced her resignation on Jan. 5.
Responses to the district’s community survey on what qualities it wants in a new superintendent are available here.
Idaho now has at least 10 superintendent openings heading into spring.