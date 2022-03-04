Originally published March 2 on IdahoEdNews.org.West Ada School District’s school board is accepting applicants for its vacant Zone 2 seat.
Trustees in Idaho’s largest district initiated the process for nominating community members who live in Zone 2 during a regular meeting Monday. The nomination process is open until March 10 at 6 p.m.
The seat opened after former board chair Amy Johnson’s Feb. 14 resignation, in which she cited harassment and threats.
The board plans to interview applicants during a special meeting that will happen sometime between March 15 and 18. Trustees will then narrow the field to up to eight finalists to be interviewed at a special meeting the week of March 28.
The board could vote on which finalist will fill the role during that later March meeting, or wait until a special meeting slated for sometime between April 4-7. Dates and times are pending.
Idaho school trustees serve as unpaid volunteers and usually obtain office by winning elections. West Ada’s Zone 2 seat has a term ending January 2024.
To apply, candidates must be:
- Over age 18
- A registered voter
- Live in Zone 2,
- in blue
- Able to attend a candidate interview
- Able to attend all regular and special board meetings and West Ada high school graduation.
Candidates may not be West Ada School District employees or married to an employee.
Applicants must fill out the online application at shorturl.at/hxN46 and provide a resume. Candidates must answer a series of short questions that includes:
- Why do you want to be a school board trustee?
- What knowledge, skills and abilities do you bring to the board that you think will help public education in our school district?
- What will be your top 3 priorities if appointed to the West Ada School Board?
- What do you consider to be the significant issues facing West Ada School District that should be addressed by the Board this year?
- Please identify any specific policies or programs you believe the board needs to address. Please provide your reason why and recommend solutions.
- Describe your long-term vision for the West Ada School District.
- How do you plan to represent the stakeholders in your zone?
- Explain the order you would prioritize feedback received from students, teachers and parents.
Finalists will be selected using a matrix that involves a ranked voting system that allows trustees to select their top picks for finalists. Ranked voting systems allow voters to rank their choices in order of their preferences. The board clerk will total tally the votes.
Board chair Rusty Coffelt will have final say on interview questions.
The board plans to swear in the new Zone 2 trustee at its April 11 board meeting.
Two of West Ada’s trustees — Lori Frasure and Angie Redford — are brand new to the board, starting their first terms in January after being elected last November. A third trustee, Coffelt, was appointed in February 2021.