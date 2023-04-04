Boise High School students will hold a walkout on the school’s steps on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. to call for legislation to end gun violence.
March for Our Lives Idaho announced the event on its Instagram and Facebook pages Monday.
The event is open to the public, and some students from some other schools are expected to attend, said Shiva Rajbhandari, a Boise High senior and Boise School District board trustee member, who is helping organize the event.
Students across the country have walked out in recent weeks in the wake of a spate of school shootings across the country, including at Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, where three adults and three students, including the pastor’s daughter, were killed last week.
Rajbhandari said students felt it was important to organize Wednesday's walkout to stand in solidarity with students across the country who are asking for common-sense gun reforms.
In May 2022, a student brought a gun near Boise High School, leading to a shelter-in-place order, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. Such events make students feel like what happened in Nashville “could happen to any of us,” Rajbhandari said via text Tuesday morning.
“We’re tired of thoughts and prayers. We demand justice for our peers that are dying, for our peers that have panic attacks every time we go into lockdown," Rajbhandari said. "… We’ve been organizing since 2015 and we’re not going anywhere.”