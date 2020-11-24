BOISE — Even though COVID-19 infections continue to rise in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little doesn't foresee the state shutting down again.
"What I am more concerned about … are escalating numbers to where there is damage to the economy because people don't want to go to work, spend money," Little said during Tuesday's biweekly AARP coronavirus conference call.
"We're trying to stop the spread. We're not trying to put anyone out of business," Little said.
Idaho recently hit 90,000 cases and has a 17.8% test positivity rate across the state over the past two weeks, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said during the call. While testing is up — 37,000 tests per week in Idaho — hospitals have been stressed by the surge in COVID-19 cases over the past eight weeks.
"Capacity is stretched to its limit," Jeppesen said, noting the state's ICU capacity was in the low 90% range at hospitals across Idaho.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn echoed Jeppesen's points. She noted there was good news on the horizon with three vaccines showing high rates of success in clinical trials and new treatments showing promise. One of those treatments, a monoclonal antibody cocktail used to treat President Donald Trump in October, has made its way into most Idaho hospitals, Hahn said.
"If you do test positive, do go to your health care provider and ask about monoclonal antibody treatments," Hahn told the listeners on the conference call.
Hahn said 14% of Idaho blood donors already had antibodies for COVID-19, a number that is still too low to offer anything near herd immunity.
Little, Hahn and Jeppesen touted the state's capability to roll out the new vaccines once available in Idaho. The vaccine will be free for Idahoans, and training for distribution of the vaccine is taking place already, although the final plan is not locked in just yet.
Because there will be limited numbers of vaccinations available at first, Idaho’s health districts will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices guidelines, which will allow the groups who need the vaccine most to receive it first:
- Phase 1 — Health care personnel, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders
- Phase 2 — K-12 teachers and school staff, older adults, adults with high risk conditions, other works in essential industries, and persons living in congregate settings and staff (corrections, group homes, homeless shelters)
- Phase 3 — Broad immunization of other workers, young adults and children (if vaccines tested in children)
- Phase 4 — Other persons interested in vaccination for their personal protection