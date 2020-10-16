Watching movies is an activity meant to be done in the dark. With one of the major national movie house stalwarts "going dark" from shore to shore, other players still in the game are hanging on — and hoping there is more than a flickering light around the corner.
Regal Theaters closed its doors nationwide on Oct. 8. In the Treasure Valley, that included the shut down of three megaplexes in Boise and Nampa.
Boise Classic Movies at The Egyptian Theatre has been on hiatus since the shutdown in March. Posted on the website: "We’re going to step back for awhile and let the whole coronavirus wave pass over. We’ll be back as soon as the coast is clear to host larger gatherings again."
On Friday the Reel Theatres is shuttering four locations in Boise, Eagle and Caldwell.
The closures have been blamed on COVID-19, and as a secondary reason, the lack of blockbusters being released by the major production companies because of low sales due to the pandemic. Not enough people are going to the movies, and not enough big movies are being released to lure people in.
With a "the shows must go on" rallying cry, local cinemas are keeping their doors open by innovating, cutting costs, offering discounts on concessions and showing discounted seasonal favorites and classics in addition to first-run offerings, by offering a blended showcase including online streaming. Most of all, they're crossing their fingers there will be a Wonder Woman Christmas miracle.
"We're definitely staying open," said Dan Jividen, general manager at the Village Cinema. He said his theater is operating with a significantly smaller crew. "I have about 12 to 14 employees right now. We were running 120 prior to the COVID."
His biggest complaint is twofold: the movie companies aren't releasing any blockbusters and the movies that are being released are not being heavily advertised "so the general public doesn't know what movies are out there," he said. "And with the theater companies not releasing their (big) movies, that's devastating."
Village Cinema has instituted a number of COVID-19 health and safety precautions to ensure the safety of the viewing public. They are operating under a 50% capacity rule in their theaters and the seats are reserved online through a socially distanced seating chart. They have incorporated an industry-approved filter system to remove particulates from the air and they require face masks for employees and theatergoers even while watching the movie. Regular sanitizing, handwashing and more guidelines are all according to "CinemaSafe Movie Theater Health and Safety Protocols" set by the National Association of Theatre Owners, Jiveden said.
Even with enhanced safety practices, Jiveden said he's concerned about the low numbers of people coming in, and he's frustrated with some of the calls being made at the top.
"It's an advertising issue; people just aren't aware of the movies," Jividen said. "There's no excitement as far as advertising goes. … We've talked about 'Halloween.' 'Hocus Pocus' we're planning for next week, but that's all contingent on the movie companies selling the movies to us."
Jividen also worries about the future and said he is operating on a "we'll see" basis for now.
He is grateful the doors are open but said it's a week-by-week situation.
Carole Skinner, co-owner and co-founder of The Flicks in Boise, is in a different situation. She doesn't rely on blockbusters.
The movies that she plays are typically art house films and the audiences come more for a total night-out experience — alcoholic beverages, popcorn with real butter and house-made gourmet foods and snacks.
The Flicks has not laid off any employees, Skinner said, although one who is pregnant decided not to come back due to health concerns.
"I kept all my people — we want them to survive and be able to eat. I feel like these people are family," she said. "If we make it, we're gonna make it together. If we fail, we're gonna fail together. But I'm trying not to think about the second option right now."
At The Flicks, theater capacity is capped at 25% to 30% of what it was.
"We have a seating chart," Skinner said, "if four people come together that live together, they can sit together."
However, Skinner added, none of the theaters have hit their capacity marks yet. In the theater with a capacity of 45, for instance, the largest audience has been around 18, she said.
The patio is open with socially distanced tables for those who want to eat before or after a movie. Skinner said she's ordered heaters for the upcoming cooler weather to elongate the patio season. Masks are required everywhere except while eating and drinking. Seats and high-touch surfaces are sanitized "continuously" according to the website and Skinner recently purchased an air cleaning purification system called Phenomenal Aire.
"It brings in fresh air and scrubs recirculating air using an ionization process," Skinner said. "It doesn't emit any more ions than your TV and eliminates smoke, bacteria and 94% of coronaviruses."
Skinner said overall people tell her they feel safe.
"Once they come, they say, 'Oh, I feel fine here.' It's way safer than going to the grocery store," she said.
In addition to in-house films, The Flicks is also offering streaming movies online and its library of DVD movie classics is available to rent.
"You can order food, rent a DVD and pick it up curbside to go," Skinner said. "We're gonna stay open. We're not re-closing unless there is a mandate."
At the Cinemark Majestic Cinemas in Meridian, General Manager Eric Randall is operating at 50% capped capacity in theaters and instituted the companywide "Cinemark Standard" that exceeds industry guidelines, according to the website, including wearing face masks, distancing and sanitizing.
Cinemark has also instituted watch parties where, from $99 to $149, you and a group of up to 20 can watch a movie together in a private screening room. For the month of October, the theater has been offering a giveaway promotion for Halloween watch parties. Last week, Cinemark gave away 1,000 parties and is giving away 1,000 more Friday. The location in Meridian booked nine from the first group. The website promotion is sold out.
Safety and comfort are both big at the Majestic — seats are easy-to-wipe-down leather recliners (which are also heated). Tickets are purchased online, and seats are socially distanced on all four sides.
The two Treasure Valley drive-ins — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In and the Caldwell Terrace Drive-in — have both charted record-breaking seasons. With oncoming colder temps, they'll likely wrap for the year after Halloween.
With social distancing built in, crowds have felt safe and comfortable, said Ted Crofts, manager of the Terrace Drive-in. The Motor-Vu's former owner, now semi-retired, agreed.
"It's been nutty," said Karen Cornwell. "It's been incredible. We delayed opening a month because of the shutdown. We finally got to open in late April — and had to turn cars away."
Cornwell said she's worried about the future of indoor theaters and laments that they might not be able to get that Wonder Woman slam dunk for Christmas.
"If they don't … I hope we get Wonder Woman next summer," she said.