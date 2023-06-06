In a first for Idaho, Kris Komori, co-owner and head chef at KIN, took home the top prize for the Mountain region category at the 2023 James Beard Awards ceremony Monday evening in Chicago. Twitter erupted with the news as it was happening, with congratulation tweets coming from local news outlets, restaurateurs and fans.
Winning "Best Chef: Mountain Region" gives Komori top reign over five states, including Colorado, Utah, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.
This is the first year Idaho made it to the finals and with two chefs: Komori from KIN, Boise; and Salvador Alamilla from Amano, Caldwell. It is also the first time Idaho has laid claim to one of the tip-top awards.
Komori had been nominated four other times.
"Who in this room thought someone from Idaho would be up here?" Komori said during his acceptance speech. "I didn't, that's for sure."
The James Beard Foundation Awards, first given in 1991, recognize "excellence in the food and beverage and related industries," according to the James Beard Foundation website.
According to a May 28 story that appeared in Idaho Press, Komori met Remi McManus, KIN's other co-owner, in 2013 after moving to Boise from Portland. Their first restaurant venture together was at State and Lemp, where Komori was nominated for James Beard awards three years in a row. Komori and McManus opened KIN together in 2020.
"It's my name (on the award), but I think everyone in here understands how many people it takes to even get to Chicago for this," Komori said. "So this is for all those people that have gotten me that far."
"We are incredibly lucky to have such a group of people that pour their heart and soul into a place that others would just call a job," Komori said, referencing his staff, who were in attendance with him in Chicago. "They're genuine and thoughtful and beautifully unique. So this is for you."
"And then lastly, this is for the city of Boise and the whole Treasure Valley of Idaho," Komori continued. "... We're all kin. When we get home, we'll celebrate together."
In a previous interview with the Idaho Press, Komori described his food as "connective cuisine," meant to bring people together. The James Beard nomination and win are not just indications that Komori is doing well, it's also an indication that Boise's food scene is getting better.
“He's an incredibly talented individual. But more than his talent as a chef, he has an incredible work ethic that is unparalleled,” McManus previously told the Idaho Press. “The dedication, the ability to push yourself beyond the limits of your capabilities — he has that. He has a drive to not only make himself better but make those around him better.”
Komori often works 80- to 90-hour workweeks, spending time researching food, creating menus and working with farmers to get local ingredients, McManus said.
The staff at KIN were all present at the awards banquet on Monday — something Komori and McManus were adamant about. The honor of the award is not just about Komori, McManus said.
“It’s much more about the whole community than it is about us,” McManus said. “We're just a family. But it doesn't mean just family within these walls: it means as a community, we're a family, and we want to support Boise.”
Komori's entire speech can be viewed in the video below. His award is announced around the 1-hour, 32-minute mark.