In a first for Idaho, Kris Komori, co-owner and head chef at KIN, took home the top prize for the Mountain region category at the 2023 James Beard Awards ceremony Monday evening in Chicago. Twitter erupted with the news as it was happening, with congratulation tweets coming from local news outlets, restaurateurs and fans.

Winning "Best Chef: Mountain Region" gives Komori top reign over five states, including Colorado, Utah, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.

Chef Kris

Chef Kris Komori interacts with members of his staff while doing prep work in the kitchen at KIN in downtown Boise on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

