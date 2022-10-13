Karly Cantrell

Karly Cantrell was the executive director of the West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell. 

 Shelter Staff/West Valley Humane Society

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Oct. 12 on KTVB.COM.

Friends and co-workers of Karly Cantrell are heartbroken, devastated and in disbelief. She is the Middleton woman who the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said they found dead at her Middleton home Tuesday.

Karly Cantrell

Karly Cantrell was the executive director of the West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell. 

Recommended for you

Load comments