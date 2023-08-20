.Expect Record setting rainfall today and Monday across the region
associated with the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. This will likely
produce flash flooding, rock slides and debris flows.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following areas, Boise
Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee
Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper
Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains and
Western Magic Valley. Portions of Oregon, including the following
areas, Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon
Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ today through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings
may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with
debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and
rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A monsoon moisture surge today followed by tropical moisture
from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary on Monday has increased
confidence in the potential for flash flooding. The heaviest
rainfall is expected Monday when Hilary's moisture interacts
with an incoming Pacific upper trough, producing rainfall
rates as high as 4 inches per hour.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
A Boise woman died Aug. 11 in Hawaii — but not because of the Maui wildfires.
JoAnn Butler, 72, was found unresponsive on in shallow water at Makaiwa Beach on what is known as the Big Island, according to the Hawai’i Police Department, after police responded to a report of a swimmer face down and unresponsive. Her death has been felt by Boiseans.
“I think arguably she’s the best land use attorney in the state of Idaho,” St. Luke’s President and CEO Chris Roth said during Tuesday’s Boise City Council work session. “We’ll miss her but we’re here in spirit.”
St. Luke’s Deputy Counsel Jordan Heller stepped in on behalf of Butler during Tuesday’s council meeting as part of a presentation on the health system’s downtown master plan.
Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton said he wanted to say sorry to the whole St. Luke’s team. St. Luke’s was not immediately available to provide information on Butler’s involvement with the hospital.
“I heard the news about JoAnn earlier today, and it’s heartbreaking. I’m sure you’re all hurting,” Hallyburton said. “I do appreciate you all being here and continuing to move forward.”
Butler, a partner at Boise law firm Butler Spink LLP, worked with developers and local governments to “guide commercial and mixed-use developments through planning, annexation, zoning, development agreement, owner association and environmental procedures through final buildout,” according to the Butler Spink website.
She received a bachelor’s degree in geoscience from SUNY Buffalo and a master’s degree in geography from Penn State and the University of Natal, according to her bio on the Butler Spink website. She completed her Juris Doctor degree at Chicago-Kent College of Law and was admitted to the Illinois bar in 1987. In 1990, she was admitted to Idaho’s bar.
In a case before the Idaho Supreme Court, she argued on behalf 917 Lusk, LLC in its appeal of the Boise City Council’s decision to grant a conditional use permit for an apartment complex. In 2015, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled in her client’s favor.
“We reverse the decision of the district court affirming the City Council’s approval of the Commission’s decision to grant the CUP to Royal,” the Idaho Supreme Court wrote.
Butler also was involved in several high-profile development projects. In 2018, she represented the Hillsdale Homeowners Association in Star in their request for reconsideration of an annexation that extended Star across two counties and almost doubled its size.
She also worked with the developer Lincoln Property Company in its controversial Garden City project to add apartments, townhomes, retail and parking near the northern edge of the River Club golf course on State Street.
Butler’s law partner, Michael Spink, declined to comment.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.