WEISER — A Weiser Middle School teacher died this weekend likely due to COVID-19, according to the Weiser School District.
Marie Thomas, a math teacher who spent 32 years in the district, died Saturday. In a Sunday letter to parents and staff, Weiser School District Superintendent Wade Wilson wrote that the school lost "a dear and special" teacher.
“Mrs. Thomas’ family confirmed that her passing was likely COVID-19 related,” Wilson wrote. “That said, I urge you to be sensitive to the situation. Any speculation beyond her passing would be unfair and just that, speculation. And, it would be unfair to all who were close to her. We lost a valued member of our school community and Weiser community on Saturday. We need to focus our efforts on providing support and healing.”
School continued on Monday as scheduled. During the first hour of the school day, teachers at Weiser Middle School and Weiser High School read a statement to students. A counseling center was established at both schools to help students manage their emotions.
Wilson urged families to discuss Thomas’ death with their children to help them cope with their emotions before coming to school.
Thomas was a coach, volunteer and mentor, Wilson wrote. She served on building and district leadership teams, staffed the before and after school homework support program for middle school students and sponsored several student organizations.
“She was a voice of reason as well as action, and was the 'go to' person at WMS for most of her tenure,” Wilson wrote. “Additionally, she was active in the community, in her church, and a true leader within her own family. Marie will be dearly missed.”
Weiser School District classes began Aug. 19. On Aug. 24, Weiser Middle School Principal Kenneth Dewlen wrote a letter to families that there were 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
According to Weiser’s COVID-19 Response Plan, masks are “strongly encouraged” for students, staff and visitors who aren’t fully vaccinated and optional for all others. The plan also outlines frequent handwashing and frequent sanitizing of high-touch surfaces.
When reached by phone Monday, Wilson declined further comment, including on if Thomas had been teaching at Weiser Middle School this year.
Thomas’ death comes as COVID-19 is surging throughout Idaho and hospitals across the state are at or near capacity.
“Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Mrs. Thomas and her family, students and staff at Weiser Middle School, the Weiser School District, and our entire community at this time,” Wilson wrote.