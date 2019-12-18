WEISER — Before the sun rose Wednesday morning, cars had already started to line up in the freezing temperatures outside Cornerstone Assembly Church in Weiser.
By 10 a.m., when the church's monthly mobile food pantry opened, dozens of cars were packed like sardines inside the church's parking lot, with several vehicles lined up down the street. The cars represented hundreds of families in Washington County — each hoping to get a beef roast that church volunteers were distributing for the holidays.
About 40 volunteers served over 200 families between 10 a.m. and noon. Volunteers handed out about 540 roasts that had been donated by the Idaho Beef Council, Agri Beef and the Idaho Cattle Association.
The cars with their trunks popped open drove by the front of the church, where volunteers piled up bags of food based on how many families the recipient was gathering for. Stickers on the front of each car noted how many families the car represented, typically ranging from one to four.
The mobile food pantry in Weiser is held the third Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon outside Cornerstone Assembly Church at 515 E. Court St.
While the mobile pantry usually offers some form of protein, the donated roasts help make the holiday season a little more special for families, said Cornerstone's lead pastor, Mark Burgess.
"That's gonna be Christmas dinner," said Tammy Hall, a Weiser resident who was all smiles as she drove past the church and received her food Wednesday morning, yelling "Merry Christmas" to volunteers.
Cornerstone took over managing the mobile pantry in February 2018, after the Western Idaho Community Action Partnership couldn't continue doing it because its building was damaged during the winter of 2017.
"To let the program die would be a travesty," Burgess said.
Most of the food each month is donated and delivered by the Idaho Foodbank. The foodbank donated about 3.3 million pounds of food to 56 communities in Idaho last year, according to the Idaho Foodbank's Vice President of Community Partnerships and Programs Jackie Yarbrough.
The foodbank works with mobile food pantries to reach families in rural communities like Weiser that often don't have many brick-and-mortar food pantries. The nonprofit distributed more than 193,000 pounds of food through the Weiser mobile pantry alone in 2019, Yarbrough said.
In Washington County, where Weiser is located, Yarbrough said 1,260 adults and 420 children struggle with food insecurity, and typically don't know where their next meal will come from. The total population of the county is about 10,100 people, according to 2017 Census data.
The types of food donated by the foodbank vary every month. On Wednesday, volunteers handed out beef roasts, ground beef, margarine, cheese, pancake mix, potatoes, dry pasta noodles, orange soda, sweet relish, Clif Bars, Oreos, apples, bananas and kiwis.
Hall, who lives with a roommate and is on a fixed income, has visited the mobile pantry every month for more than a year. Describing the Weiser pantry as "a godsend," Hall said the food pantry is one of her only sources of food every month, aside from the food she gets from food stamps.
The amount of food she gets from the pantry is enough to last her all month, she said.
"None of it ever goes to waste," Hall added.
For Sherry Brown, who moved to Weiser in June with her husband and five children, the food from the pantry is enough to feed them for about two weeks.
Some of the volunteers who help hand out food are in need of the food themselves, Burgess said. When the mobile pantry opens in the morning, Burgess said it's common to have cars lined up down the street. But as the flow of cars slows down, Burgess allows volunteers to grab the food they need.
Although the pantry is scheduled to offer food for two hours one morning a month, Burgess said the demand is so high, they are usually out of food half an hour early and rarely have any leftovers.
"Everything will be gone by noon," Burgess said.