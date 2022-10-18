The Treasure Valley's trees don’t exactly match the pumpkins on front porches this fall. With green leaves contrasting every sweater and cardigan downtown, fall foliage is not what it usually is.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Katy Branham, leaves have stayed green longer than normal — but that could all change this weekend.
“Most of the coloring is due to sun angle, changes in temperature and the prevailing weather at the time. While the sun angle has done its normal thing, we haven't seen that extreme change in temperature that we normally see around fall time,” Branham said. “Typically, if you get into a rainy or overcast pattern, that will increase the color.”
Marcelo Serpe, biology professor specializing in plant physiology at Boise State University, said the delay in color change could be due to the fact that Boise experienced a late spring.
“The main factor that causes the changing colors is the shortening of the days. But that's the same every year,” Serpe said. “There are several reasons, several factors that affect the changing color. One possibility I think for what you’re observing this year is I think we had a fairly late spring.”
During the spring, plants do a lot of photosynthesis because they have lots of water, Serpe said, so later springs can delay the color change in leaves.
“Red colors are produced by a group of pigments called anthocyanins. So, the formation of this pigment increases when there is high light intensity but relatively cool temperatures — the temperatures have to be above freezing, but still fairly cold,” Serpe said. “The days are becoming shorter but the temperatures are still not cool enough. So the plants will not produce those pigments so they will not be as red.”
The color change's intensity is caused by the fall temperatures and since we’ve had an unusually warm fall, the color change will be less intense, he said.
But the warm autumn the valley has been experiencing may come to a screeching halt this weekend, Branham said.
“We could see a nice pattern change this weekend. I'm not 100% sure if it's too late to influence the color of the leaves at that point or not. But we could see some additional change after this weekend since it’ll be cooler and potentially wet,” Branham said.
Because of the warm, dry weather the area has been experiencing, Branham and Serpe said one of two things could happen: trees going from green to red and orange, or the leaves will fall before they change color.
“They could go just from green to brown, which can happen if it's cloudy, for example,” Serpe said. “If you go from warmer, where we are now, and then have freezing temperatures, that will end up happening.”
Going into the weekend, Boise will experience a dramatic temperature drop. Branham said Saturday's high is predicted to be 57 degrees and Sunday's to be 54. On Saturday, winds in Boise will be 10-15 mph, with potentially stronger gusts, she said. On Sunday, winds will go down to 5-10 mph.
“We are looking for rain to begin Friday evening, probably after midnight,” she said. “Saturday morning we have almost a 70% chance for rain in the morning with a chance around 30% Saturday afternoon. Rain does taper off at that point, probably after midnight Saturday.”
Normally, Branham said, the temperature decrease is a little more gentle.
“This weekend is kind of going to kick start things off a bit,” Branham said.