The Treasure Valley's trees don’t exactly match the pumpkins on front porches this fall. With green leaves contrasting every sweater and cardigan downtown, fall foliage is not what it usually is. 

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Katy Branham, leaves have stayed green longer than normal — but that could all change this weekend.

The fall colors at Ann Morrison Park are just starting to emerge south of downtown Boise on Tuesday.
The warm colors of fall are just starting to appear at Julia Davis Park in downtown Boise on Tuesday.
Leaves have already fallen from some trees even as others have just begin their fall turn in Julia Davis Park on Tuesday.

