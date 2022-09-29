The annual SueB Memorial race event is held in memory of Susan Elaine Brubaker Newby (SueB) who died during a mysterious horseback riding incident in 2008 that many believe was a result of domestic violence.
In 2008, Sue Newby died after she fell down a cliff during a horse ride, in what law enforcement later determined was not an accident.
But while law enforcement was serving a warrant on her husband, who police suspected pushed her, her husband died by suicide, leaving friends and family grieving and without answers.
“We can't really say definitively that it was a domestic violence homicide,” Bea Black, CEO of the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, said. “He alienated her from her family and friends. He was very controlling in that way, possessive in that way.”
After she died, Newby’s sister and friends organized a walk in her memory and came to the WCA to donate in honor of her, Black said.
Her sister and friends also wanted to do the walk annually.
Sunday, Oct. 2, will mark the 13th year of the SueB 5K 10K, which is designed to raise awareness about healthy relationships and the nuances of domestic abuse. The race starts at noon, Black said, and people can sign up online or at Julia Davis Park the morning of the race. Registration costs $30 for the 5K or $40 for the 10K.
“It's also to help spark the conversation about, what does a healthy relationship look like? And what are the things that could be red flags?” Black said.
For example, in a healthy, supportive relationship, a partner wouldn’t be asking to see their partner’s phone, telling their partner how to dress or threatening their partner if the partner doesn’t do what they want.
Another red flag is isolating someone from family and friends. In Newby’s situation, Black said, she had been not participating in activities with her horseback riding, work and soccer friends. But for others, it could look different.
“You know, just that sense of, ‘Oh, do you have to go do that again, you know, I really want you to spend time with me,’” Black said. ”So it's that shrinking of social interactions.”
Less-overt forms of abuse include subtly putting someone down. For example, dissing the way someone dresses or saying they don’t like their partner’s hair a certain way. Basically, if a partner directs the way someone looks and demeans them if they don’t look the way the partner wants.
“Mainly because they want to know that they can control how that person is looking or dressing,” Black said.
Abusers can control their partner’s money and make them feel bad about the things they do. Putting their partner down is another other red flag.
Essentially, it’s slowly destroying a person’s sense of self worth, Black said.
The funding the WCA usually receives from the race had dropped the last two years, as the event took place virtually, Black said.
At the same time, the pandemic increased instances of domestic violence, and not just in Idaho.The Washington Post reportedlast December that the pandemic caused a “global surge” in such violence.
There was a four-fold increase in the number of emergency overnights into WCA shelter, Black said. An emergency overnight is when the police don’t feel like they can safely leave the partner or the partner and their children in their home, so they bring them to the WCA.
In 2019, the WCA had an average of one per quarter. In 2020 and 2021, they saw 17 each year, Black said.
“It's not going down,” Black said. “It's definitely continuing to be a very big issue in our community.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.