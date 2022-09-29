Kids race during the annual SueB memorial event

Children start their race during a past SueB memorial 5K/10K event. 

 Submitted photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In 2008, Sue Newby died after she fell down a cliff during a horse ride, in what law enforcement later determined was not an accident.

But while law enforcement was serving a warrant on her husband, who police suspected pushed her, her husband died by suicide, leaving friends and family grieving and without answers.

Sue.jpeg

The annual SueB Memorial race event is held in memory of Susan Elaine Brubaker Newby (SueB) who died during a mysterious horseback riding incident in 2008 that many believe was a result of domestic violence.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments