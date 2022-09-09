An air quality advisory has been issued for Ada and Canyon counties because of wildfire smoke in the region.
The alert, issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, calls for “Unhealthy” air in the region for Saturday and Sunday.
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley, and Washington Counties... * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy. * WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley, and Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM Monday, September 12,2022. * IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
The Boise National Weather Service put forth a similar advisory for Friday and Saturday. Members of the general public that could be particularly impacted are children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems.
Individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during the advisory, the National Weather Service said. It’s also recommended that all individuals should limit such activity.
Open burning is prohibited during this time.
Smoke has been prevalent in the Treasure Valley throughout the week. On Monday, Tim Phelps of Great Basin Incident Management said that the smoke was coming from the Four Corners Fire, Norton Fire and Double Creek Fire, which lies on the Oregon-Idaho border.
While temperatures in the Treasure Valley fell into the low-to-mid 80s in recent days, they’re predicted to climb back into the low-90s on Sunday before dropping back into the 80s again early next week.
Adams, Boise, Elmore, Gem, Payette, Owyhee, Washington and Valley counties have also been issued an unhealthy air advisory this weekend by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
