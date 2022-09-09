Hazy_Downtown 1.jpg (copy)

Haze was in the air around downtown Boise and the nearby foothills on Tuesday afternoon. Poor air quality is forecasted for the area going into this weekend because of regional wildfires.

 Jim Max / For the Idaho Press

An air quality advisory has been issued for Ada and Canyon counties because of wildfire smoke in the region.

The alert, issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, calls for “Unhealthy” air in the region for Saturday and Sunday.

