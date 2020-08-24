BOISE — Poor air quality has been the name of the game for the past week, but a coming weather shift could ease the pain in Idaho.
The smoke that's been turning the sun in the Treasure Valley bronze is coming from multiple massive California fires burning near San Francisco that is being pushed toward Idaho for a number of meteorological reasons.
"Typically this is a summer-type of pattern," Josh Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise said about the atmospheric flow from California. "There's high pressure in the Four Corners region, with thunderstorms and moisture coming up from the Southeast. That puts our flow right over California and they happen to have a lot of fires going on."
Those fires have impacted Southwest Idaho, causing an orange air quality alert to be sent out to 14 counties for Sunday. On Monday, Canyon and Ada counties remained in the unhealthy category for sensitive groups. Outdoor burning and wood stove/fireplace burning are prohibited Monday both in and out of city limits in both counties, according to the Department of Environmental Quality.
"There's a million acres burned, and all that smoke is getting lofted and getting directed to us," Smith said.
A cold front moving in this weekend should provide some relief.
"That should be bringing a cold front here, but we won't see hardly any rain, just cooler temperatures," Smith said. And more important, the prevailing winds will shift from southwest to northwest, bringing in cooler, less smoky air from the Pacific Northwest.
"It should have a more clearing effect," Smith said.