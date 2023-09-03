As fires burn, fish die and crops falter, Idaho activists and legal firms are limited in how they can address climate change.
A landmark legal case in Montana made headlines this summer after a judge decided that the state’s not considering climate impacts in approving energy projects was unconstitutional.
Idahoans likely couldn’t bring a similar case in front of the courts — both because of a 1996 law that limited what is known as the “public trust,” and because the Gem State’s environmental law is weaker and more limited than certain other Western states.
“We, in part because of … this sort of lack of state environmental laws and regulations, or lack of teeth to the ones that we do have, is part of why we focus on federal environmental law,” said Bryan Hurlbutt, staff attorney for the Idaho-based Advocates for the West.
For example, most of Advocates for the West’s cases are aimed at enforcing federal pollution laws, Hurlbutt said.
The Idaho Conservation League also focuses most of its litigation on federal law.
Hurlbutt and others pointed out potential but unlikely avenues for litigation, like the constitution’s rights to life and the liberty to protect property, both of which could be threatened by wildfires.
Idaho voters also added a right to hunt, fish and trap, which would be threatened by extinctions.
“We’re all kind of nibbling around the edges trying to use existing laws to try and make some big change happen on the climate front,” Hurlbutt said.
Part of that limitation is from the public trust doctrine, which essentially says that the state owns waters like the Snake River, and holds them in trust for the benefit of the people.
The idea is that certain resources are so important they need legal protection, according to a 1997 Ecology Law Quarterly article. For example, Idaho keeps the state’s rivers public so people can fish and recreate. It’s not the most used or effective tool, Hurlbutt said. But its use in Idaho last century was effective enough to scare important industries.
In the 1990s, the powerful irrigation lobby was concerned about disruption to their water appropriation rights. Plus, the powerful timber industry was concerned about environmental groups using the law as a way to protect lands and forests.
The public trust doctrine was “becoming the ‘weapon of choice’” to stop logging, grazing, irrigation, farming or other land uses that “some groups dislike,” wrote Joe Hinson, Intermountain Forest Industry Association executive vice president, in written testimony to the Legislature in 1996.
That year, the Legislature approved HB 794, the bill that limited the public trust doctrine solely to navigable waters — meaning that other resources wouldn’t have that same protection.
In contrast, Montana in 1972 amended its constitution to declare that the government had a responsibility to maintain and improve a “clean and healthful environment…for present and future generations.”
Basically, Idaho doesn’t have any obligation to manage resources for the public trust, said Jerry Long, a law professor at the University of Idaho. Montana specifically declared there was an obligation.
“This would be really hard to do in Idaho under the current legal regimes,” Long said. “The legal structure in place has not evolved consistent with changing knowledge about the impacts on the natural environment or changing public perceptions about what the people prefer.”
EVOLVING AND CHANGING (OR LACK THEREOF)
This summer, temperatures soared to over 100 degrees. On the first day of the Western Idaho Fair, the foothills were blurred by wildfire smoke. In past years, local sheep producers have seen lambs born lighter in weight because a lack of rain meant fewer plants for grazing.
Last summer was the hottest on record in Boise, the Idaho Press previously reported, with 18 days where temperatures hit or exceeded 100 degrees.
And last year at this time, Idaho led the U.S. with the number of current active wildfires in the National Interagency Fire Center’s database, when hot and dry conditions plagued the area.
The story of environmental law threads through long and often technical court cases, but the impacts of bills like HB 794 have real implications for environmental policy and how Idaho responds to climate change.
“When we adopt good laws, whether it’s at the state or federal level, they can be super effective,” said Hurlbutt, the staff attorney at Advocates for the West. “The Clean Water Act cleaned up rivers and lakes and oceans all around the country where you had rivers that used to be so polluted, they could catch on fire.”
Most Idahoans care about climate change, according to multiple studies. But it’s unclear if business and society will catch up enough and make the transition to renewable energy without federal or state laws, Hurlbutt said.
It would be helpful to enact a “bold and visionary law,” like those of the 1960s and 1970s, he said. Think, for example, of the Endangered Species Act and the Clean Air Act.
In a world warming due to climate change, water is more likely to evaporate than to make it into a reservoir. Roaring fires start in dry conditions. And it’s changing the Gem State as we know it.
Redfish Lake, named for the abundance of sockeye salmon, has had its namesake come under threat for decades. In the early ‘90s, Lonesome Larry became infamous as the lone salmon to return to Redfish Lake one year. Hundreds of thousands of Sockeye salmon died in warm river waters in 2015 — a case that Hurlbutt worked on, using federal law to force the EPA to make a plan to address temperature pollution.
Just four years after Lonesome Larry swam home, the Idaho Legislature limited the public trust doctrine. Although some believe that the attempt was not entirely legitimate, no case has yet overturned or undermined the limitation.
The year before, the Legislature added a section of code, 39-3601, saying that the Legislature wanted the state to meet the requirements of the Clean Water Act but not go beyond that.
“It is the intent of the legislature that the state of Idaho … not impose requirements beyond those of the federal clean water act,” said the code, which was signed in March 1995 and effective in July of that year.
And two later statutes imposed additional requirements on Idaho Department of Agriculture and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality rules that are stricter than federal law.
The Legislature took some steps backward in the ‘90s, said Jonathan Oppenheimer, government relations director for the Idaho Conservation League. The league was founded in 1973, during a period where environmentalism was flourishing.
During that part of the 20th century, Cecil Andrus and Frank Church were “seminal figures in Idaho’s environmental history.” (Think the Frank Church — River of No Return Wilderness, the largest contiguous wilderness in the Lower 48).
“I think some backlash or pendulum swinging took place after the era of Cecil Andrus,” Oppenheimer said. “There has been a very utilization-oriented and industry-oriented push in state government and political leadership in the state of Idaho.”
Last year, the Idaho Legislature passed a bill eliminating vehicle emission testing. In 2016, legislators rejected a set of science standards that addressed climate change. One legislator in particular, according to Idaho Education News, took issue with part of the standards that said human activities had significantly affected the earth.
“Significantly?” Twin Falls Republican Rep. Lance Clow said at the time, IdahoEdNews reported. “Compared to what? … I think you could write standards without using some of that terminology and still have appropriate science standards.”
The next year, IdahoEdNews reported, temporary science standards were approved but without a mention of climate change.
Despite that, Oppenheimer said there has been a lot of progress in Idaho in the last 20 years, including efforts to restore and recover salmon and steelhead and the Owyhee Initiative, aimed at promoting ecological and economic health in Southwest Idaho.
“I think that that to some degree is a hallmark of Idahoans from across the political spectrum rolling up their sleeves and saying, ‘OK, what are the actual values that we’re trying to protect here?’” Oppenheimer said. “In spite of some of the anti-wilderness or anti-protection rhetoric that we might see from from Statehouse.”
Like Andrus used to say, Idaho’s landscapes and outdoors are a “second paycheck.” Many Idahoans use public lands. They live here because of access to these lands. They hunt, they fish and they hike.
Conservation in Idaho is a uniting principle, Conservation Voters for Idaho Program Director Ryan McGoldrick said. Many Republicans enjoy going out, camping or work in agriculture, he said.
“We’re seeing close to a conservation majority in the Statehouse,” McGoldrick said. “While we’re an extremely red state, I think one, people are realizing that climate change is happening.”
The other element both Long and McGoldrick noted is that Idaho has no fossil fuel resources within the state.
“If we’re going to pass policies that benefit our economy, they’re for things like renewables, they’re for the Idaho National Lab,” McGoldrick said.
Ben Adams, the vice chair of the Senate Resources and Environment Committee said that there’s a sentiment in the legislature of knowing how special the state is and wanting to preserve the outdoors for posterity.
Adams, R-Nampa, said he has young kids that like to hike and that he and his family try to make the most of “this beautiful state that we live in.”
“My family likes to go to the Sawtooths,” Adams said. “It’s quiet and the air is clean, and it’s untouched and you feel far from civilization and close to God.”
OTHER AVENUES
McGoldrick has been interested in the environment since taking a class in the seventh grade, when he built a wave energy project made out of Legos. Since then, he’s wanted to work in climate policy.
Now, at Conservation Voters for Idaho, he and his colleagues work outside of environmental law. Instead, they engage in the electoral process, for example by endorsing and supporting candidates.
“The goal is to endorse and support candidates that represent conservation values of their district or their city or their county,” McGoldrick said. “Obviously it’s going to look very different in Idaho Falls versus Kootenai County versus Boise, or Meridian.”
So far this cycle, Conservation Voters for Idaho endorsed Boise Councilmembers Jimmy Hallyburton, Colin Nash and Meredith Stead, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Meridian Councilmember Liz Strader.
The Idaho Conservation League also works in non-legal forums, through submitting comments on projects like timber sales or road construction, submitting comments to political leaders, lobbying and building support or awareness.
McGoldrick also pointed to recent national infrastructure bills, which he said could support the climate economy, which encompasses investments and jobs in renewable energy.
Hurlbutt also said the infrastructure bills are helping nudge things along, regardless of whether people want to admit things need to be done or vote for that. He said the public and conservation groups are putting pressure on public utilities and are using public utility laws to get them to phase coal power plants out.
“I feel optimistic,” Hurlbutt said. “It’s at least reached some point of inevitability that I think most people realize that something probably needs to be done about climate change.”