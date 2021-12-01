The Treasure Valley is experiencing a weak inversion, with impacts to air quality expected to last through the end of the week.
Inversions are a reverse of normal behavior. Typically in the summer, air temperature gets colder higher up, National Weather Service Boise Meteorologist Korri Anderson said. But in an inversion, a layer of warm air is above a layer of cool air at the surface. Pollution gets trapped in the cooler layer.
“It happens pretty frequently in the Great Basin, so like Nevada, Utah and then us...at least a few times a winter,” Anderson said. “When we get snow on the ground, that can really enhance the inversion.”
Typically inversions stick around for a week or two, Anderson said.
In the cooler months, the sun is not as strong, which makes the ground colder. Air is warmed by the ground which is warmed by the sun.
This week’s inversion has already impacted local air quality.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued moderate air quality advisories, which began Nov. 27 and continued through at least Tuesday.
Cold weather inversion conditions are expected to impact the area through the week, the advisory said.
The air quality conditions are different than what’s experienced with wildfire smoke, not better or worse, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Regional Airshed Coordinator Michael Toole said.
“Wildfire smoke is direct emissions smoke. So you have the smoke itself,” Toole said. “(With inversions), the pollution we generate in the Treasure Valley...that all gets trapped in here and kind of gets mixed together.”
The longer the pollution stays around and the more concentrated it gets, the more the inversion could impact someone’s health.
“Right now, we’re in that kind of mid-yellow range, which is just moderate, so it’s not overly concerning at this point. It’s not a huge buildup,” Toole said. “It does raise a flag for people to be aware.”
But there is a way to avoid the pollution: Treasure Valley residents could get above the inversion layer, or drive somewhere else.
“You can get above the inversion layer,” Toole said. “A lot of times, you can go spend the day at Bogus (Basin) or something like that.”
