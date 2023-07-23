For the first time in Idaho history, Community Health Needs Assessment data was gathered as a joint, community effort, with many health organizations on the same assessment cycle.
The joint CHNA found that safe, affordable housing, access to affordable health care, and behavioral health — including mental health and substance use disorder treatments — are the most pressing health needs to more than half of Idaho’s residents.
“This opportunity provided a unique space for us to collaborate in a way that we’ve not done so before,” Director of Community Impact at United Way Treasure Valley Megan Remaley said. “We strongly believe that when we have intentional partnership around the work that we can go farther, we can go faster ... we know that we’ll be able to see significant outcomes when we do it together.”
This year’s assessment was a multi-agency initiative convened by the Western Idaho Community Health Collaborative with participation and funding from Central District Health, Southwest District Health, Saint Alphonsus Health System, and St. Luke’s Health System, among others.
The 10 counties assessed in the joint CHNA were Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley and Washington. The assessment is a collection of 3,000 survey responses, 67 focus groups and interviews, Western Idaho Community Health Collaborative Program Manager Alexis Pickering said.
The collaboration approach included substantial community input and a utilization of social determinants of health framework, identifying priority areas. Those priorities — affordable housing, access to affordable health care, and behavioral health — were highlighted consistently across 10 counties, regardless of how rural or suburban the communities were, Pickering said.
“This isn’t just one community’s problem, it’s something that is felt regionally. And I don’t think that’s going to be a surprise to a lot of folks, but I think we now have the data to prove that,” Pickering said. “The beauty of this regional assessment and us taking the time to get those rural voices and urban voices, I think speaks to the universal need to having these solutions.”
Historically, many of the organizations that collaborated on this assessment conducted individual community health assessments every three years, per a federal requirement, resulting in several slightly different data points for the same communities, Angie Gribble, senior director of community health and engagement at St. Luke’s, said. Because of that, each organization was on different timelines and processes, capturing data differently and resulting in different plans of action to address those assessments.
“This new approach is so transformational,” Gribble said. “We’re excited to be a part of this plan, because I think we can bring our own individual organizational strengths to a collaborative.”
That’s what makes this year’s CHNA so unique: It’s health partners aligning for the first time, working to solve community problems together. And that alignment is exactly what is going to help health organizations begin to solve the problems highlighted in the assessment, Pickering said.
“We work better together,” Pickering said.
Data collection began with community surveys people took in doctors office waiting rooms, community fairs, farmers markets and other forms of outreach, Remaley said. Focus groups were held with anyone who would participate, Remaley said.
“We were eager, particularly to speak with communities who may not often have the opportunity to share their voice,” Remaley said. “We rely on the voice of our community to help shape how we do work in the community, so being able to understand from our community what their top needs are, what they’d like to see us focus on, helps us then mobilize our partners pull together our community so that we can help find solutions to the needs that they brought to our attention.”
The demographic that completed the surveys were predominantly white women over 60, according to Pickering.
Survey questions inquired about adequate resources people have in their communities and what day-to-day challenges people experience in their respective counties, Gribble said.
“These are wicked complex problems that not one of us can do alone,” Gribble said. “I feel like the depth of data is more rich and will help us be more targeted in what we do about the needs, while the high-level priorities seem consistent with what we would have expected going into it.”
In interviews and focus groups, it was clear that the three top priority needs were intersectional, colliding with health needs, job security, transportation, childcare and general wellbeing, Pickering said. People, through survey or interview, identified and understood the depth of the issues they face, Pickering said.
“We are not blind to the challenges that exist living here. It’s a beautiful, wonderful place to be for a lot of reasons, but it can be challenging because of the cost of living, because of access to care,” Pickering said. “I don’t think this is isolated just to Idaho. I think this is a challenge that is facing the country. But what sets us apart is we’re thinking now, OK, how we all have a role in this. So what can we do about it?”
While health organizations will be working together to create an implementation plan in the coming months, the assessment data can serve as a guiding light for Idaho lawmakers, as their decisions often directly impact housing, jobs and transportation.
“Our hope is that all community partners and decision makers that have an opportunity to influence some of these needs, some of these challenges and ultimately use this assessment as appropriate to guide their level of influence,” Gribble said.
Regardless of how the assessment will be included in future decisions, community health partners in Idaho are committed to finding solutions to affordable housing, access to affordable health care, and access to behavioral health options.
“I want to honor these results,” Pickering said. “I think it shows how deeply committed our populations are to being here and making it work despite these challenges. And it’s up to us with the tools that we have to see what we can do to make life better, and make it a little bit easier for people to have a healthy, thriving life.”