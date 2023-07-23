Affordable Housing (copy)

Construction continues on numerous buildings that include luxury residential space in downtown Boise in this 2021 file photo. A lack of affordable housing was found to be among the most pressing health needs of Idaho residents according to a Community Health Needs Assessment.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


For the first time in Idaho history, Community Health Needs Assessment data was gathered as a joint, community effort, with many health organizations on the same assessment cycle.

The joint CHNA found that safe, affordable housing, access to affordable health care, and behavioral health — including mental health and substance use disorder treatments — are the most pressing health needs to more than half of Idaho’s residents.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Recommended for you

Load comments