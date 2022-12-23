Moscow police chief: ‘We’re going to solve this’

Moscow Police Chief James Fry speaks at a news conference about a quadruple-homicide investigation involving four University of Idaho students. Although no suspects have been identified and little new information has been made public, Fry said he is confident the case will be solved.

 August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Originally published Dec. 22 on KTVB.COM.

No suspect has been announced, but there are good reasons Moscow Police Chief James Fry believes a quadruple homicide in Moscow will be solved — and those reasons lie mostly with investigators trying to refrain from compromising the case.

