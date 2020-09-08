While Idaho advocates say Friday’s federal moratorium on evictions was needed, they still feel a more permanent solution is required.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the ban last week and it went into effect Friday. It lasts through Dec. 31, and bans evictions in many cases, if people can show they meet certain requirements, such as:
- being at risk of homelessness
- doubling up with another person
- moving into crowded housing
The move is an effort on the CDC’s part to prevent the continued spread of the new coronavirus. To qualify for the moratorium, people at risk for evictions must fill out a form showing they meet the requirements.
Ali Rabe, executive director of Boise’s Jesse Tree, an eviction-prevention organization, said Tuesday more action is still needed.
“I think (the moratorium) is positive, but it is just a half-measure,” she said.
She said it’s important to remember that while the move prevents evictions from actually taking place, rent it still due.
“The moratorium doesn’t forgive rent unfortunately,” she said. “So people still owe rent, so if they fall behind that is going to affect them in January when the moratorium is lifted.”
Howard Belodoff is an attorney who works for Idaho Legal Aid Services, an organization that helps people facing eviction. He agrees the temporary moratorium was needed, but pointed out Congress hasn't agreed to anything more permanent.
“It’s just difficult for people,” he said. “So yeah, they get a four-month reprieve, but that doesn’t pay the bill. It’s not paying landlords so they can meet their obligations as well.”
While movement on eviction cases slowed or stalled in many cases over the past few months due to an order from the Idaho Supreme Court, by the third week in August there were more than 50 hearings on the docket in Ada County in eviction cases — the most since May.
“This is really a Band-Aid,” Belodoff said of the federal moratorium. “So (renters) won’t get put out on the street until January … The dam’s going to break and we keep on just putting up sandbags.”