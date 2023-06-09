...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and Oregon, including the
following areas, in southwest Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID,
Owyhee Mountains and Southwest Highlands. In Oregon, Baker County,
Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Up to two inches total rainfall from slow-moving showers and
thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
As the fiscal year draws to a close, city of Nampa officials are inviting the public to participate in the budget approval process.
A series of upcoming public meetings and open houses in June, July and August will allow the public to learn about the budget writing process and offer feedback on what is being proposed before the budget is officially adopted by the city council, according to a press release from the city.
“With a dedication to build community trust through good stewardship, open dialogue and transparent practices, we hope the community will take advantage of the opportunities we’ve created to learn about city of Nampa’s proposed budget and share their feedback,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in an emailed press release.
The budget is expected to be available online for the public’s review by the end of the day on June 22.
To begin, the public is invited to attend or watch the livestream of the Nampa City Council Workshop on June 15, when the city’s Chief Financial Officer Doug Racine will present on the budget development process. The meeting will take place at Nampa City Hall (411 3rd St. S., Nampa) at 7 a.m. and will be live-streamed on the City of Nampa Public Meetings YouTube page.
The city will host two open houses on the budget where staff will be available to answer questions. The first will take place on Monday, June 26, from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m., and will include a presentation from Racine at 5-5:30 p.m. The public will also be able to watch the presentation through the city’s YouTube page.
The second open house will take place on Thursday, June 29, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Nampa Public Library (12th Ave. S., Nampa). Racine will present from noon-12:30, but the meeting will not be live-streamed or recorded, the release said.
Next come city council budget workshops, which will be held July 12-13 at City Hall. The public is invited to view those meetings in person or online. Based on the recommendations of the city council during those budget workshops, the budget will be revised and the updated version will be available for review by Monday, July 24.
The city council will hear public comment on the budget, and is anticipated to take a vote on Monday, Aug. 7. The public can submit written comments on the budget prior to Wednesday, Aug. 2, at noon by emailing clerks@cityofnampa.us, or by hand-delivering or mailing comments to the clerk’s attention at 411 3rd St. S., Nampa, ID 83651.