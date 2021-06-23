BOISE — The city of Boise has proposed a number of fee increases in its fiscal year 2022 budget, including a 10% or 53% increase for water renewal services, depending on whether voters pass a bond this year to fund improvements.
Water renewal, or sewer, fees are charged to Boise residents and businesses to cover the costs of wastewater treatment. Water Renewal Services is the Public Works utility that cleans the city’s used water — water that goes down drains and toilets.
The city last year passed a water renewal utility plan which recommends a $1.2 billion investment over 20 years to expand the city’s wastewater treatment capacity, replace aging infrastructure and develop water renewal facilities.
Starting in fiscal year 2022, the Public Works department is looking to boost spending, from an average of $20 million annually to about $80 million next year.
Public Works’ strategy to fund those improvements is a combination of cash and a bond, as opposed to cash only funding. Officials argue the city could leverage historically low interest rates and spread out fee increases over 20 years utilizing a bond.
The bond will ultimately cost more — an estimated 290% fee increase over 20 years, compared to a 266% increase in the same time period using cash — but the cash option will lead to a sharp spike in rates next year.
If voters approve the bond, water renewal rates would increase about 10%. That’s compared to a 53% jump in 2022 if they don’t. Public Works has yet to identify an amount for the bond, which is slated to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.
City council members are supportive of the cash and bond option.
“If we don’t issue bonds, those of us who live here now are going to pay full freight for all of these improvements, even though the people who are moving here tomorrow are the ones who are going to primarily benefit from it, or at least benefit as much as we do,” said Council President Elaine Clegg. “If we are able to bond for this, then we can spread out the cost of that, not just to the existing rate payers, but to those future ones who are helping drive the need for it.”
Currently, the average monthly residential water renewal bill is $36.82. A 10% increase would be $40.46, and a 53% increase would be $56.33.
OTHER FEES
The 2022 budget proposes hundreds of other fee increase, the majority of which are meant to keep up with rising service costs, city Budget Manager Eric Bilimoria told the City Council during a budget workshop Tuesday.
“We collect fees for the services that the city provides,” Bilimoria said. “As those services cost more each year, we look to do modest increases to keep up with those costs.”
Two-thirds of parks fees, from golf cart rentals to park reservations, would increase with the proposed budget.
Significant increases are proposed for Idaho IceWorld, the city-operated ice rink at Boise Factory Outlets on South Eisenman Road.
Fees for ice skating camps would increase 50%, from $167 to $250; annual passes would jump between 20% and 114%; and youth and adult hockey tournaments and leagues would increase between 11% and 49%.
The spike in IceWorld fees are “part of an effort to make that facility more self-sustaining,” Bilimoria said.
Proposed fee increases are outlined in the budget, which is available online at cityofboise.org/budget.
All fees increasing by 5% or more require a public hearing. That hearing will take place July 20.