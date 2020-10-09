NAMPA — A water main leak on 12th Avenue Road has temporarily closed one southbound lane between South Valley Drive and West Greenhurst Road in Nampa, the city said in a press release Friday afternoon.
The City of Nampa Waterworks Division identified water coming up between the seam of the road and the gutter, indicating a leak in the 10-inch water main. The road was expected to reopen that same evening.
Water was temporarily shut off to three surrounding businesses during repairs, but residential service weren't affected as of Friday afternoon.
Residents are encouraged to contact the city of Nampa at projects@cityofnampa.us or call 208-565-5262 with questions. Updated information regarding closures and repairs will be shared on the City of Nampa social media channels and Nextdoor.