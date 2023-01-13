Atmospheric River 1-11-23

A National Weather Service map shows an atmospheric river barreling into North America on Wednesday. Weather experts said Idaho has benefitted from some moisture from that jet stream in recent weeks, and that the state currently has above normal snowpack at a monthly meeting about the state's water supply on Friday.

BOISE — The atmospheric river slamming California has brought a little moisture to Idaho, too.

The world is experiencing a rare third year of La Niña conditions, but normally that means the jet stream wraps around a ridge of high pressure sitting out in the Pacific, said Jay Breidenbach, a meteorologist with the Northwest Weather Service. But that has been absent in recent weeks, causing the jet stream to flow unabated from the Philippines across the Pacific Ocean straight into California. The Sierra snowpack is currently at 300% of normal, he said.

