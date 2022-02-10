BOISE — Dry conditions in January and February have brought drought to most of Idaho and altered the outlook for snowpack heading into the spring and summer, weather and water experts said at a virtual meeting Thursday afternoon.
“Water supply is a growing concern across the state, especially the continuation of a dry period we’ve been in,” said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources. “And so I think we need to get the word out...that there’s significant drought potential going forward from this point,” he said.
As recently as Jan. 10, the entire state had seen above average precipitation thanks to storms coming through in late December and early January, Hoekema said. But then the big faucet in the sky turned off.
“Pretty much statewide since that point, we flatlined on precipitation,” Hoekema said. “And that’s a big concern from a drought perspective.”
The state was seeing improvements in drought conditions up through January and officials wanted to hold off on altering drought designations in hopes that additional storms would come through, but now, they will likely need to expand the drought designations if dry conditions continue, Hoekema said.
As of Feb. 1, only 15% of the state is not in drought, Hoekema said. The areas not in drought included a large swath of the panhandle, most of Custer County, and a small section of western Butte County, according to a map from the U.S. Drought Monitor presented at the meeting.
Dry conditions across the state have been driven by La Niña, which has been pushing storms north and east of Idaho, said Troy Lindquist, a senior service hydrologist at the National Weather Service. The state could see some precipitation early next week, but the pattern bringing dry conditions is likely to continue, he said.
Whereas snowpack was above average in most basins a month ago, most are now seeing at or below normal snowpack, said Mark Robertson, a hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The Boise River Basin's snowpack has now dropped below normal, and is also denser than normal for this time of year, Robertson said. Denser snowpack could make it “a little more ripe and mature and portending early melt,” he said.
Currently, runoff from the Boise River Basin is 112% above normal, Robertson said. There are no plans at the moment to slow flows to conserve runoff for later months said Ryan Hedrick, a hydrologist with the Bureau of Reclamation.
Through May, with the continuation of La Niña, all of Idaho has equal chances of seeing normal, above normal, or below normal precipitation and above or below normal temperatures, while the panhandle region is slightly favored to have below-normal temperatures, Lindquist said.
Heading into summer, the state is predicted to have below-normal precipitation and higher than normal temperatures, Lindquist said.