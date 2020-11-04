Idaho Press usually celebrates our community’s heroes — our Treasure Valley Spotlight Award winners — with fanfare, including a banquet, keynote speaker, flowers, banners and a center stage moment or two.
But this is not a usual year. And so, like many other events taking place during the pandemic, the Idaho Press Spotlight Awards is a virtual one, sponsored by Idaho Power.
This year’s ceremony features the top award-winning heroes among us and their stories in the following categories: Government Workers, Civic Service, Gift of Happiness, Gift of Health, Arts & Entertainment, Business People, Nonprofit, Volunteer, Youth Citizen, Youth Mentor and COVID-19 Relief Efforts.