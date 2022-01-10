Legislative Preview 2022

Gov. Brad Little responds to questions from the media during the Idaho Press Club legislative preview at the Idaho State Capitol, Friday, January 7, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Idaho Legislature opens the 2022 session at noon Monday; an hour later, at 1 p.m., Gov. Brad Little will enter the House chamber and speak to lawmakers and the people of Idaho about his priorities for the coming year.

For more live updates on this year's legislative session, follow Boise Bureau Chief Betsy Russell's Eye on Boise blog. You can follow also Russell on Twitter, @BetsyZRussell

