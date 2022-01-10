Watch live: 2022 State of the State address Jan 10, 2022 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gov. Brad Little responds to questions from the media during the Idaho Press Club legislative preview at the Idaho State Capitol, Friday, January 7, 2022. Brian Myrick / Idaho Press Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Idaho Legislature opens the 2022 session at noon Monday; an hour later, at 1 p.m., Gov. Brad Little will enter the House chamber and speak to lawmakers and the people of Idaho about his priorities for the coming year. For more live updates on this year's legislative session, follow Boise Bureau Chief Betsy Russell's Eye on Boise blog. You can follow also Russell on Twitter, @BetsyZRussell Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Betsy Russell Update Internet Blog Boise Bureau Eye Twitter Boise Recommended for you Load comments News Trending Today Idaho doctor co-signs letter demanding FAA, airlines ground vaccinated pilots Coach gets top Idaho salary; list grows of state employees who out-earn governor Man linked to missing Boise woman killed in police shooting Bannock County Jail employee charged in connection with death of Olympic speed skater Primary Health temporarily closing some clinics while juggling increased COVID-19 testing