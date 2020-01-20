BOISE — On Monday, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights unveiled a new diversity training program at the Idaho State Capitol.
The Human Rights Certification Program is designed as a "formal recognition of a specific skill set that focuses on human rights and human dignity," a handout from the center in Boise said.
In a brief ceremony at the Capitol, Wassmuth Executive Director Dan Prinzing, Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, and Wells Fargo Bank Regional President Don Melendez presented the Human Rights Certification Program as a chance for individuals and businesses to show the value of diversity.
"For many employees, certification is a way of adding knowledge and skills to a resume … and adding a human rights certificate on my resume is saying this is not only what I believe in, this is who I am," Prinzing said.
Offered in six hour-long sessions of six 10-minute online learning modules, the Human Rights Certification Program is intended to educate professionals in an efficient and useful manner, as well as one that will give a boost to their value.
"(Diversity) gives us a step up … a competitive advantage in the workplace, in the marketplace and in our neighborhoods," Buckner-Webb said.
Seeded with a $30,000 grant from Wells Fargo to conduct research, create focus groups and run a pilot certification program for 125 people, the program is the first of its kind in the United States, Prinzing said.
"We want to carry the torch that Idaho can be looked at as a model … a place that is dedicated to promoting respect for human dignity and diversity," he added.