Wassmuth Center for Human Rights

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights was founded in 1996 to construct a memorial to human rights. In 2002, it established the Idaho Anne Frank Memorial, the only memorial of its kind in the U.S.

 Mia Maldonado / Idaho Capital Sun

Originally published Sept. 8 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

On Saturday, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights is inviting the Treasure Valley community to a reading of “Walking Steven Home,” a play by Gregory Hinton in memory of Steven Nelson, a gay man who was killed in Caldwell in a hate crime

