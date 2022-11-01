BOISE — Christina Bruce-Bennion has been named the new executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. She will succeed Dan Prinzing, who will stay on in a consultant role through the center’s current capital campaign and new building construction, before he retires in 2023 after 16 years with the organization.
Bruce-Bennion has worked her whole career in human rights, with a focus on refugee resettlement. She was most recently with the Idaho Office for Refugees, and is the former program director for the Agency for New Americans. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Willamette University and a master’s degree in education from Boston University.
Don Murray, president of the center’s board, said, “We’re exceptionally pleased that Christina has taken on this leadership role. Her vision, passion and 20-plus years’ experience in nonprofit management, refugee resettlement, education and community collaboration make her well positioned to lead us going forward.”
The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights operates the Idaho Anne Frank Memorial in downtown Boise along with extensive human rights education programs; it has just launched construction of its new Philip E. Batt Building, adjacent to the memorial, to house its programs. Fundraising is continuing for the $5.5 million building; as of its construction launch last week, $4.8 million already had been raised.
Bruce-Bennion said in a statement, “I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead this wonderful organization and deeply appreciate the board’s confidence in me. As the home of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial and the future Center for Human Rights, the Wassmuth Center has a transformational role to play in keeping human rights at the forefront of community and regional thinking.”
