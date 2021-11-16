The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new education building and announce a partnership with Scentsy on Thursday.
The new education building will be a two-story complex built “within the footprint of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial,” according to a news release.
Scentsy is a Meridian-based company that makes candles, scented fragrance wax and oil diffusers, among other products.
“We are committed to fulfilling our mission to educate, elevate and empower,” Wassmuth Center Executive Director Dan Prinzing said. “The Center is designed to be a lantern of hope in the state of Idaho and extend beyond.”
The memorial is the only existing Anne Frank Memorial in the country and one of the few places where the full Universal Declaration for Human Rights is on display.
“Together, we see the new education center as a foundation for change within Idaho and beyond,” Scentsy President and Interim-CEO Dan Orchard said.
Idaho has been facing increased polarization and extremism, the Idaho Press previously reported. In September, St. Luke’s hospital in McCall was defaced with swastikas. The same month, when President Joe Biden visited Boise, protestors at the National Interagency Fire Center held flyers emblazoned with the image of a swastika.
Last December, the Anne Frank Memorial was vandalized with swastikas, which are the ultimate symbols of hate and intolerance and were used by Nazi Germany.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox
daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!