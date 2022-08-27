Snake River Dams

Water moves through a spillway of the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Almota, Washington in 2018. The benefits provided by four giant hydroelectric dams on the Snake River must be replaced before the dams can be breached to save endangered salmon runs, according to a final report issued Thursday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.

 AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray said breaching the lower Snake River dams is not immediately feasible, but the state, region and nation must work to make implementation of the salmon-saving measure a future possibility.

Their much-anticipated report on the issue, released Thursday, says saving the fish is imperative and calls for investments in clean energy development and transportation infrastructure to replace the low-carbon electricity generated at the dams and the tug-and-barge system farmers rely on to get inland crops to West Coast ports.

Originally published Aug. 26 in the Lewiston Tribune.

