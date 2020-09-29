WEISER — The Washington County Commissioners on Monday adopted three ordinances aimed at governing activity and limiting federal authority on federal lands — despite the Idaho’s Office of Attorney General's warning that the ordinances are likely illegal.
The board voted 2-1 to approve the ordinances, as initially reported by Boise State Public Radio. Those ordinances give the county commissioners and sheriff control of prescribed burns and wildfire management on federal lands; require permission from the commissioners and the sheriff to close any roads; and allow ranchers with livestock grazing permits on federal land to log or mine the land without additional federal approval.
The rule changes spurred concerns from the Idaho Conservation League and from Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, a member of the House Natural Resources and Conservation Commission.
“This came on my radar, and I was concerned for several reasons,” Necochea, who requested a review from the Idaho Attorney General's Office. Washington County commissioners had previously voted not to release their county attorney’s written opinion.
In an email to the Idaho Press, Commissioner Kirk Chandler, who is a rancher, defended the ordinances and the decision of the Washington County Commission to go ahead with their vote on Monday.
"Yes, I did vote in favor of these ordinances. They are based on Federal and State Law. They are based on laws that the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management have told me they follow," Chandler wrote, noting that the commission had been working on the ordinances for nearly two years.
The Idaho Attorney General's Office opinion dated Sept. 21 found it unlikely the ordinances would hold up in court.
The ordinances are based on the Organic Administration Act of 1897, designed to allow the president to designate certain swathes of forest reserves to ensure a supply of timber, according to the attorney general office's review. Congress, however, was concerned this would lead to national forests existing solely as “enclaves” solely under federal jurisdiction. They ensured the act included language ensuring people living in the forest areas remained citizens of the states, rather than falling directly under federal jurisdiction.
But that language, wrote Darrell Early, deputy attorney general, doesn’t “foreclose the exercise of federal jurisdiction over actions occurring on national forests.”
Necochea said she is tired of officials in Idaho passing laws they’ve been warned aren’t legal. State Democrats asked for opinions from the attorney general's office on two prominent bills aimed at transgender Idahoans — the first banning transgender women and girls from playing women's sports, and the second putting restrictions on changing gender on birth certificates. The office advised both of those laws would likely not hold up in court and could be costly. Gov. Brad Little signed them anyway, and the state is facing lawsuits over both.
“It’s unfortunate that Idaho lawmakers persist in passing laws outside their jurisdiction to make a political point, and then the cost of the legal fallout gets dropped in the laps of the taxpayers,” Necochea said.
Commissioner Nate Marvin, who voted against the ordinances and supported releasing the county attorney's analysis, said he is worried that taxpayers would be forced to bankroll future legal costs, according to Boise State Public Radio.
“I don’t know where we would get the money to defend these ordinances,” Marvin said.