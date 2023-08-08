Liquor Licenses (copy)

A cold beer is pulled from a tap during happy hour in Meridian in this May 26, 2022, file photo. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Two Central Washington breweries and two Idaho residents are suing the state over its beer distribution laws.

Dwinell Country Ales, from Goldendale, Washington, and Varietal Beer Co., of Sunnyside, Washington, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Aug. 4. The breweries, along with Pocatello resident Jane Roberts and Moscow resident Stefan Yauchzee, are arguing that Idaho’s law prohibiting out-of-state entities from self-distributing beer to retailers is unconstitutional.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments