BOISE — Though he figures it cost him the primary election, outgoing Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is proud that he stuck to principle and didn’t join an unsuccessful Texas lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election results.
“Texas v. Pennsylvania is a prime example of doing what’s right even though it’s not politically popular,” he said. “We called it fair, we called it right, we called it based on the law, not based on politics.”
Idaho’s longest-serving attorney general leaves office at the end of the year after two decades, with no regrets. “We received 30,000 nasty phone calls in three days” after the Texas case was filed, Wasden said.
“I defended the state of Idaho, I defended our sovereignty, I defended the Constitution, both the United States’ and the state’s constitutions,” he said. “And the question in that case was not the validity of the 2020 presidential election. The real question in that case was can one sovereign state, that was Texas and others who joined them, sue another sovereign state, that is Pennsylvania and three other states, challenging the defendant state’s sovereign action. That was the real question.”
“And if the answer to that was yes, then California could sue Idaho for what we did here, just because they don’t like it,” said the longtime attorney from Nampa. “That undermines the entirety of the principle of federalism, which is inherent in our United States Constitution. So defending the Constitution and standing up for what was right, although it wasn’t politically popular, was what we try to do here. It’s what we did here, and we were successful at doing that.”
Wasden noted that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit just three days after it was docketed, finding it had no merit. “That is a pretty loud voice from the United States Supreme Court as to this issue,” he said.
Wasden lost to former four-term GOP Congressman Raúl Labrador in the May GOP primary. But he hadn’t even planned to run for reelection.
“I actually had made the decision that I wasn’t going to run,” he said. “I was tired. Twenty years is a long time to carry that load, and a lot of times I was carrying it all by myself politically.”
Throughout his tenure as attorney general, he took pride in “calling balls and strikes” based on the law.
“With all my people, I said, ‘I don’t know what your politics are, I don’t want to know what they are,’” Wasden said. “But what I expect from you is to call balls and strikes fairly and squarely based on the law.”
After deciding not to seek reelection, “I had told a number of my insider folks that I wasn’t running,” he said. “And then all of the former attorneys general, both Republican and Democrat, came to me and said, ‘We really need you to run.’ And the governor asked me. And there were others in the business community and the community at large that asked me to run. And even then, I really wasn’t convinced that I wanted to do that.”
But finally, he said, “I decided that I would.”
Labrador has promised a new approach to the role of the Idaho attorney general, one more overtly political. He’s already announced as one of his top staff picks a former Donald Trump aide who’s not licensed to practice law in Idaho and is set to take the Idaho state bar exam in late February; Theo Wold is Labrador’s pick to be Idaho’s new solicitor general.
Former GOP Attorney General David Leroy was among those urging Wasden to run, though he later would be the only former Idaho attorney general to endorse Labrador in the general election, in which Labrador defeated longtime independent Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh, who ran on the Democratic ticket.
“In the primary, I supported my friend, my successor, our longstanding attorney general, Lawrence,” Leroy told the Idaho Press. “In the general, as a former Republican prosecutor, attorney general, lieutenant governor, gubernatorial nominee and congressional candidate, I supported my party’s nominee.”
Leroy said he was impressed with some of Labrador’s moves after winning the primary, including meeting with state agency heads and reviving the solicitor general position, which Leroy had started during his tenure in the late 1970s. “Mr. Wold is a superb advocate,” Leroy said. “I would expect him to pass the bar with flying colors.”
He added, “To be effective, the attorney general needs to be a member of the majority party in the Statehouse, particularly in working with the Legislature.”
Wasden, in his Dec. 10, 2020, statement announcing that he was declining to join the Texas lawsuit, wrote, “As is sometimes the case, the legally correct decision may not be the politically convenient decision. But my responsibility is to the State of Idaho and the rule of law.”
Wasden, a Republican, was first elected to the office in 2002 and went on to serve five full terms. He points to highlights from his tenure including the work of his Internet Crimes Against Children task force; his work across international borders to support the rule of law in Mexico and Central America; and his work with local government officials, the news media and the public to improve compliance with public records and open meetings laws, among an array of others.
The ICAC unit just announced two arrests in eastern Idaho last week, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bannock County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
“We’ve had a number of instances where we’ve saved the lives of children,” Wasden said. In one of those, he was making a presentation to a middle school group, when a 13-year-old girl came up and said she was in internet contact with a man in Texas who was on his way to Idaho to meet her.
“We were able to get her mother involved, and the police chief, and about a week later, the police chief called me and said, ‘Hey, we got him,’” Wasden recalled. “We actually saved the life of this child, and that’s not the only one of those.”
“That’s a very meaningful experience,” he said.
Wasden, who has chaired the Conference of Western Attorneys General and is a past president of the National Association of Attorneys General, also takes pride in his efforts to enhance the rule of law in Mexico and Central America, which started through the Conference of Western Attorneys General.
Those efforts, he said, were “to create the relationships across the international border that allows us to pick up the phone and call our colleagues in Mexico, and for them to pick up the phone and call us, and to have confidence in who they are and what they’re doing and to work together to overcome crime.”
In 2013, he and the then-executive director of CWAG made a trip to El Salvador to meet with that nation’s attorney general, when he was attempting to prosecute the country’s former president in regard to $10 million in missing foreign aid. “While I was there, he got permission from the then-current president to file the criminal charges,” Wasden said.
The official visit also made a big public splash there. And shortly afterward, when law enforcement there was running a wiretap on the violent gang MS-13 on Christmas Eve, authorities overheard gang members order the assassination of a potential witness against them in the United States.
“That witness was located in Maryland, it was Christmas Eve, they couldn’t get hold of their federal partners,” Wasden said. So they called the CWAG executive director who’d visited with Wasden, who called the Maryland attorney general, who called the state police. “They showed up and put that witness and her family in protective custody,” Wasden said. “The next morning, MS-13 showed up to murder her.”
“That’s why we do this,” he said. “Because it creates the relationships on both sides of the border that allow us to have confidence in people to whom we’re speaking, and that makes a difference.”
Those efforts led to Wasden bringing big groups of Mexican law enforcement officials to Idaho for training in a collaboration with the U.S. Agency for International Development, during which he’d often host them for dinner at his home with his family.
He recalled that several years after one of those training trips, he was asked to give a speech to help kick off a rural law project in Mexicali. The police commandant who introduced him told the crowd, in Spanish, “I used to look across the border and what I saw were Americans. I look across the border now and what I see are friends. I’ve been to this man’s house. I’ve had dinner with his family.”
“That was the moment that I knew we had accomplished what we were trying to do, to create this understanding that they are not alone, we are standing with them side by side for justice,” Wasden said.
With Mexico plagued by violence involving drug cartels and corruption, Wasden said, “I was asked by the Mexican media, ‘What’s wrong with our country?’ And I said, ‘You know what’s wrong, you need to be reporting on it.’ They said, ‘What are you going to do about it?’ I said, ‘I can’t do anything about it, you have to change what’s going on. But what I can do is I can stand next to you, and you can learn from my successes and my failures, I have both, and I can learn from your successes and your failures, you have both, and together we can stand for justice.’”
“So I think we’ve been successful,” he said. “We haven’t solved the entirety of the problem. But we are acting in a way that over time will ultimately solve that problem.”
Wasden has received numerous state, regional and national awards and recognition for his efforts as attorney general. Among them, the American Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit created in the wake of the national tobacco settlement to educate youth about the dangers of smoking, whose board Wasden previously chaired, in 2014 donated $350,000 to the University of Idaho College of Law to create a scholars program in his name. That’s where Wasden earned his law degree.
Said Leroy, “Politics needs to be a careful balance between seniority and continued enthusiasm for public service. Lawrence attained both, and was recognized in the state and out of the state as a superior, constant, consummate professional. All of the praise he’s received locally and regionally and nationally is well deserved.”
Wasden also points to his open government work as a highlight of his tenure. Since 2004, he’s partnered with Idahoans for Openness in Government, a non-profit Idaho coalition affiliated with the National Freedom of Information Coalition, on statewide efforts to educate local government officials, the public and the news media about compliance with Idaho’s open meetings and public records laws, and thousands have attended the group’s educational sessions around the state.
“Our efforts to put the media, the public and government officials in the same room at the same time has been hugely successful,” Wasden said. “We noticed a drop in the complaints, and I think that’s a good thing.”
Wasden made waves when, in 1999, he sued the state Land Board, on which he serves as the state’s attorney general, and for which his office also is required by law to provide legal counsel, over constitutional questions regarding the state’s handling of lakefront cottage sites that for years the state endowment had rented out to individuals who built their own cabins on them. The Land Board is required by the Idaho Constitution to obtain the maximum long-term return for the endowment’s beneficiaries in its management of endowment lands; the largest of those beneficiaries is Idaho’s K-12 public schools.
Chuckling, Wasden said, “I sued myself as a member of the Land Board. By the way, when you sue yourself, you’re going to be successful one way or the other.”
The case went to the Idaho Supreme Court twice, and Wasden prevailed, while the Land Board lost. “It boils down to this: First of all, what the Idaho Constitution required was that disposal of public lands must occur at public auction,” Wasden explained. “And a long-term lease is a disposal of that asset. So it had to occur at a public auction.”
But the Legislature had passed a law to undermine the public auction requirement, faced with the politically unpopular prospect of putting leases up for auction that were the ground under the cherished vacation homes of generations of Idaho families. And the Land Board had developed a new lease formula that Wasden contended used “mathematical manipulation” to suggest it was getting a fair return on the investment for the endowment with the land rent it was charging, when actually it was many times below market rates of return.
“Is that in the best interest of the beneficiaries? And the answer is no,” he said. “You’re not fulfilling your constitutional duty.”
After Wasden prevailed in the legal case, the state moved to get out of the business of renting out lakefront cabin sites, and most have now been auctioned off and replaced with other investments for the state endowment.
Wasden said that ended up being a good outcome, but in an unusual way. “If you and I owned those properties, we never would have sold them,” he said, “and the reason is this: Value is based upon supply and demand. There’s a limited supply and a finite number of cottage site spaces. … So as population increases, you have a finite resource, a finite asset, with an ever-increasing demand. That’s a perfect place for having an investment.”
“Here’s the problem: Over the previous 100 years, and I went back and read the 100-year history of these properties, unfortunately the Land Board never had the political will to properly manage those properties and get the return they were supposed to get,” he said, “and it wasn’t likely that the Land Board was going to grow some, uh, political stamina in the next 100 years to do it right either.”
“So when you have an underperforming asset, and it’s underperforming because you’re the one who is allowing it to underperform, the only rational choice is to get rid of that asset and to put it in an asset that you will manage properly,” he said.
Since that case, there have been concerns raised by some in the Legislature and elsewhere that the attorney general has an outsized role on the state Land Board from serving both as a member and from providing the legal counsel. Unsuccessful legislation has sought to require the Land Board to hire different, outside attorneys, despite higher costs.
But Wasden said, “That is what the Idaho Constitution requires. The Idaho Constitution places the attorney general on the Land Board. By law, a statute passed by the Legislature, the Idaho Attorney General provides the legal advice to the board and to the Department of Lands. Now, the rules of professional conduct for, say, a private firm would say that that may be a conflict. That’s not a conflict for the attorney general, and the rules specifically hold that, because the role of the attorney general is different.”
He noted that the Idaho Supreme Court’s ruling in the cottage site case recognized that Idaho’s attorney general has two specific constitutional roles exclusive to that office: To serve as a member of the Land Board, and to enforce the requirements of both public and private trusts. “And that was the duty that I had regarding the cottage sites,” Wasden said. “So it’s a unique responsibility.”
“Is it undue influence on the board? I don’t think so,” he said. “And the reason is because I don’t tell the attorneys that work for me at the Department of Lands what the law is. They tell me what the law is. I seek their advice just like they advise the other members of the Land Board.”
“The answer is that every Land Board member, by Constitution, has a legitimate role on that board,” he said.
Wasden said he has no idea whether the attorney general’s role on the Land Board might change in the future. “I don’t have a crystal ball,” he said. Ditto for how the role of the attorney general might change in general in Idaho. “What I can tell you is during my tenure, we did precisely what the Constitution and the statutes require,” he said. “I have no ability to determine what will happen in the future.”
Asked his plans after leaving office, Wasden said, “We’ve got some irons in the fire. I did need a little time to decompress. I’ve had some really significant health issues.”
Wasden, 65, said, “I’m going to be holding grandkids for a little while, and we’ll just see how all that goes. I still think I have some contributions to make and energy to do that. We’ll just see what the future brings.”