Subscribe
With well-below-freezing temperatures on the horizon, the city of Nampa has opened warming locations throughout the city.
They are free for anyone to utilize as they need to warm up. Temperatures are forecast to be as low as 10 degrees this weekend.
NAMPA PUBLIC LIBRARY
215 12th Ave. South
In addition to the main lobby area, people can also drink or fill up water bottles at dispensers on all three floors and sit anywhere in the library.
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
HUGH NICHOLS PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING LOBBY
820 2nd St. South
Hours: Daily, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. (until further notice)
NAMPA CITY HALL LOBBY
411 3rd St. South
Hours: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
HARWARD RECREATION CENTER
131 Constitution Way
The snack area located off the main lobby has been made available for families only. Please note this location does not include access to the pool or workout areas.
Hours: Monday–Friday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
These locations have drinking fountains and bathrooms available for public use and will be available until further notice.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.