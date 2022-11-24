...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
After the Thanksgiving festivities end, the Christmas cheer begins at the Warhawk Air Museum.
The Warhawk Winterfest returns to Nampa from Friday to Sunday and features various Christmas activities, including ornament making, writing letters to Santa, and a special holiday scavenger hunt. The museum will also be open.
Additionally, patrons will get 20% off in the gift shop.
Admission is $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, $12 for veterans and active military servicemembers, and $5 for children ages 5-12.
More information is available by calling 208-465-6446.