Warhawk Air Museum names Carson Spear new executive director

From left: Warhawk Air Museum co-founders John and Sue Paul are pictured with new executive director Carson Spear and his wife, Erin.

 submitted photo/Warhawk Air Museum

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Warhawk Air Museum has a new executive director.

Carson Spear was announced as the museum's new leader on June 29. He replaces Sue Paul, who co-founded the museum with her husband, John, in 1989, according to a press release.

Recommended for you

Load comments