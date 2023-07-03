The Warhawk Air Museum has a new executive director.
Carson Spear was announced as the museum's new leader on June 29. He replaces Sue Paul, who co-founded the museum with her husband, John, in 1989, according to a press release.
Sue Paul will retain a high-profile role as chairman of the museum's board of directors, the release said.
Spear has worked for Target for the last 18 years, including as a store director in Chico, California, from 2010 to 2019, and store director in Salt Lake City since August 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he was a combat platoon leader during Operation Iraqi Freedom in Baghdad, and was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart during his combat service, the release said.
“I am incredibly honored and excited to be part of the Warhawk Air Museum family," Spear said in the release. "Ever since I returned from Iraq, I have been passionate about helping veterans and I am truly grateful to be able to help educate visitors about the cost of freedom and honor those who paid its price in my role as executive director, especially with the new Post 9/11 and Global War on Terror expansion in the works."
The Global War on Terror expansion Spear referenced is a planned 37,000-square-foot, $3.5 million "state-of-the-art renovation (that) will be designed to not only preserve and honor the history of the Global War on Terror, but also to serve as a gathering place for the military community and civilian visitors to heal, celebrate, honor, and learn," the museum's website states.
“Carson was the absolute perfect fit to lead the Warhawk Air Museum into the next chapter and through the expansion, construction, and establishment of the Post 9/11 wing," Sue Paul said in the release. "Not only does he have real experience as a combat veteran in the Global War on Terror, he also has developed professional leadership and expertise leading significant teams and operations over the last 18 years. We couldn’t be more excited, and we know our membership and mission will benefit from his humble and welcoming approach."
The Warhawk Air Museum, located at 201 Municipal Drive in Nampa, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. More information is available at warhawkairmuseum.org.
