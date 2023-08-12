Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — Warplanes could be heard overhead as Bob Cardin addressed those in attendance.

Cardin, famous for managing the recovery of the P-38 Lightning Glacier Girl that crash landed in Greenland in July 1942 and was buried under 268 feet of ice, was the guest speaker Saturday at the 21st Annual Warbird Roundup. Roughly 2,500 people came to the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa to see one of the nation’s largest gatherings of historic warplanes, which included a B-25 Mitchell Bomber and a P-51H, that is the only one currently flying in the world.

