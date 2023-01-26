Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Before Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador took office at the start of this year, citizens could file public records requests via an online form. That capability appears to have disappeared from the attorney general's office's website.

The office wrote on its website that public records requests are accepted by mail. But for Idahoans who want access to those records, requests can apparently be made over email as well. The Idaho Press submitted an emailed request last week and was given a 10-day extension letter on Monday afternoon.

AG's office December 2022

In this screenshot from the wayback machine, the Idaho Attorney General's Office's website offered a public records request form online. 
Mail requests

This current screenshot from the Idaho Attorney General's Office's website shows that public records requests can be submitted by mail. 

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments