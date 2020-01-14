Boise-based Albertsons is the third-largest private company in the U.S.
But its owners hope to change that.
The Wall Street Journal reported late Monday the chain again sought to go public, citing unnamed sources "familiar with the deal."
The paper said the company would decide in the next few weeks whether to seek an initial public offering that could value it at around $19 billion. WSJ reports an internal debate continues around whether to go public now — or wait until the outcome of further hoped-for improvements to see if it raises the company’s public value.
