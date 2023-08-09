Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — Nampa’s Warhawk Air Museum has a new permanent exhibit to engage visitors with Vietnam War history.

A large touchscreen display allows visitors to interact with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “Wall of Faces” website, which displays photos of nearly every person whose name is listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Vietnam War Interactive Display

A new Vietnam War memorial at the Warhawk Air Museum features a freestanding, interactive touchscreen and a large backdrop that provides a timeline of important dates in the war.

