NAMPA — Nampa’s Warhawk Air Museum has a new permanent exhibit to engage visitors with Vietnam War history.
A large touchscreen display allows visitors to interact with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “Wall of Faces” website, which displays photos of nearly every person whose name is listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The memorial in Washington, D.C., was built in 1982 to honor the 58,000 service members who died during the war. People can search the database for a specific person, for people from a specific location, or other qualifiers and can read remembrances that people have written for someone.
The Warhawk Air Museum, located at 201 Municipal Drive in Nampa, invited the public to celebrate the opening of the exhibit on Wednesday morning. Community members gathered to get a first look at the display. In addition to the freestanding, interactive touchscreen, a large backdrop provides a timeline of important dates in the war that was created by museum staff.
Heather Moore is responsible for administration, communications and education at the museum and created the timeline in collaboration with a graphics company. She started with 100 important events and had to whittle it down to just 27, she said.
“Every time we had to cut it down, it was painful for us, but this is what we ended up with,” Moore said.
Sue Paul, co-founder of the museum, said she appreciated Moore’s efforts on the timeline.
“(The events described are) not always pretty, but that was Vietnam,” Paul said.
Interacting with both the timeline and the information contained in the Wall of Faces is a powerful combination, Paul said.
“To be able to read it and to see the sacrifice that all of these people made … it really brings home real war,” Paul said.
The Wall of Faces website also includes photos and information about objects visitors to the memorial in Washington, D.C., have left. In demonstrating the touchscreen for people gathered Wednesday, Moore clicked on a photo of a flag someone had left to learn more about it. Sometimes, people bring objects to the memorial with a certain person’s name on them.
Warhawk Air Museum Executive Director Carson Spear said he had spent time getting to know the exhibit and looked up one of his father’s high school friends who served in the military during the war but did not come home.
“I got choked up,“ Spear said, “because I couldn’t believe how many personal stories and remembrances of (him) were left on there,” he said, adding that he never would have known without access to the exhibit.
Through the Wall of Faces website and the display at the museum, people can request a rubbing of a specific name, and a volunteer with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund will make the rubbing and send it to them, Moore said.
The exhibit was made possible by a grant from the Nagel Foundation, which gives grants to nonprofits, like the Warhawk Air Museum.
Spear thanked representatives of the organization for their support.
“Your generosity has been instrumental in allowing us to educate visitors about the cost of freedom, and honor those who paid its price,” Spear said.
Ryan Fornstrom, one of the Nagel Foundation leaders, said the foundation’s focus on education aligned well with the purpose of the exhibit.
“This interactive display was a good way to have a lot of data that everybody can look at or get into in a relatively small space, but it’s very meaningful, very powerful,” Fornstrom said.