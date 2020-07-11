TODAY
Garden City — Tag You're It!, 9 a.m., 504 E. 45th St. Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Meridian — Christmas in July Fair, 10 a.m., Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave.
Meridian — Book Grab Bag Sale, 10 a.m., Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Friends of the Meridian Library District.
Nampa — Beginning Racquetball, 10 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Beginning Rock Climbing, 11 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., Outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Nampa — Noodle Mania, 1 p.m., Lakeview Waterpark, 1304 Seventh St. N.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Boise — Ryan Stevenson — Wildest Dreams in Concert, 7 p.m., Vertical Church, 2620 N. 36th St.
Garden City — Pocket of Bones, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In. Doors open at 9 p.m. “Inside Out” is at 9:55 p.m.; “Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back” is at 11:45 p.m.
All Day
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Ongoing
St. Luke’s Fit One 2020 races are now open for participants. This popular fitness event, featuring a 5K, 10K and Half Marathon, is going virtual. The event, which normally takes place in May, is now scheduled for September, and will raise money to support St. Luke’s Children’s, according to a press release. The only requirement is the race be done between Sept. 18-26 and the RaceJoy app tracks the time and distance.
Here's how it works:
- Participants select a pre-designed course when they register or choose the “Run Anywhere” option for a 5K, 10K or Half Marathon.
- St. Luke’s FitOne will mail race packets in September for free. Inside is a race shirt, bib, finisher medal, breakfast bag from Albertsons and more. Participants must sign up by Sept. 9 to make sure to get a packet before the start of race week.
- Registration is at FitOneBoise.org until Sept. 18.
PIKnic at the Park, hosted by Protect Idaho Kids Foundation is a free weekly event to feed food insecure children every Sunday until Aug. 30. Event organizers state there will be social distancing and other COVID-19 health practices. PIKnic at the Park is noon to 2 p.m. at Anne Morrison Park. Adults accompanying children will be served, according to a press release. Each person with a ticket will be given a pre-packaged lunch consisting of a sandwich, fruit, chips and a drink. Lunches can be taken home or eaten at the park as long as COVID-19 restrictions are observed. Life’s Kitchen prepares the food.
Tickets are free but required, providing a count for the number of lunches needed. Tickets are available at protectidahokids.org or by calling 208-761-5695.