Boise is often touted for its outdoor opportunities, from mountain biking to hiking to whitewater rafting. That’s part of why so many people moved here during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as we all learned during lockdown, when there was nothing else to do, a good walk can be very enjoyable.
Now that it's summer, we can get outside. Experiencing the area on foot can be eye-opening. I asked the Idaho Press staff to help me come up with their favorite places to walk in Ada County and let me tell you our group chat went off when I asked this question. (I won't say what we decided the worst walk is.)
From people-watching to nature to crying in public, the Boise area offers a wide variety of walking experiences. Here are of the six best. And believe me, I made sure to pet every dog I came across along the way.
Kathryn Albertson Park
The name “Kathryn Albertson Park” is plastered on huge brown rocks greeting incoming cars.
Its namesake, Kathryn McCurry, met her husband Joe Albertson at the College of Idaho when she spilled an acid solution on her leg during chemistry class. He came to her rescue.
But this site is a far cry from a school classroom.
Around 5 acres of lawn area were replaced with flowering and self-seeding pollinator meadow plantings. The entry path is lined with swaths of grasses, some dotted with golden yellow flowers, some with thin beige fronds and others still with spiraling levels of green leaves.
On the edge of the grasses are towering trees, dark green and almost blue in a couple cases. Here, Sarah Allman walked her dog Ollie along the path recently. The two come here in every season, but Allman said she prefers the summer.
“It’s just like a nature path,” Allman said. “You see the birds and all the different wildflowers.”
Allman and Ollie walk into the Eyrie, one of two locations in the park where people can get married. Wood beams overhead provide some respite from the sun. Water bubbles out of the top of a rock formation, crashing down into the pond below.
“I think this is one of the prettiest places,” Allman said. “I can’t imagine why more people don’t get married here.”
In this moment, with green stalks rising out of the river, you’d never know you were in a city. This is part of the appeal of this park. The other is the beauty that comes from nature in its natural state. There’s a manicured, landscaped aesthetic. And then there’s the walk through Kathryn Albertson Park.
Flowers are everywhere, but not in rows or pots. Yellow flowers pop up near a patch of purple bulbs in a sea of messy grasses growing in all sorts of directions. There’s a pop in the water and small waves ripple out.
Chuck Stanley comes here every day. Over the years he’s seen many kinds of wildlife. On Tuesday, he was wandering the paths with a pair of black binoculars around his neck.
“This is by far my favorite,” Stanley said. “It’s like I’m in the outdoors. It's almost like I can get away.”
There’s more to the park than its beauty. The Oregon trail crossed near where nuptials are shared at the Rookery. The roof tiles were rescued from the demolition of Joe Albertson’s first store.
And on some level, the park is about co-existence. The earliest vision was to “ensure a connection with nature on nature’s terms.” And as Hans Borbonus, the original park designer and builder, once said:
“This park is for the birds.”
The Military Reserve
Cars rumble past at the entrance to the military reserve. A biker pedals down a sandy path that stretches through the greenery. Tall and waving trees create elusive spots of shade. The foothills are right here, off to the side and ahead.
Tilly, a Labrador retriever, is licking the grass on the side of the trail before digging in. Her owner, Zoya Polakow, pets her and tells her to stop behaving like a cow.
“It’s more peaceful,” Polakow said. “It’s not as populated as Camel’s Back Park…there’s a lot of nice flat trails here.”
This area is more of what Boise is known for. We’re in “a high desert forest,” Polakow said.
The military reserve’s landscape is Western and there’s beauty in that, too. It’s not necessarily lush and certainly not all green, but it’s gorgeous and colorful. In fact, there’s all kinds of shades in the sagebrush and other native plants.
Though the flowers are few, a couple pink bulbs hang below leaves on a tall bush. The hills are green and blue and brown and the sky above is deep in its color.
Trees form a tunnel for people to walk through, emerging out to a spectacular view of the hills. Each one rises gently out of the earth and comes back down again, over and over into the distance. The American flag waves lazily in the breeze.
Somewhere in the vicinity, the sound of children playing fills the air. A bird titters. Many people here are biking on this Tuesday afternoon, along with a black dog who runs past.
Its owner pedals on the bicycle beside the dog.
“On your left,” the owner called out.
But for those who don’t want that kind of exercise, walking is beautiful, too. The only developments in sight are a few brown fences. Maybe the occasional house in the distance.
Walking along this trail can be slow. Every few steps draws attention to something different: Pale grasses mixing with shockingly blue and purple flowers. A white butterfly flitting past.
And the whole experience of this 734-acre reserve is a respite from the city.
“We’re literally right there,” Polakow said, pointing down the hill towards downtown. “We’re less than five minutes away from everything that’s going on down there.”
Julia Davis Park
The entrance to Julia Davis Park is framed by a tall black arch with gold lettering - instantly recognizable to anyone who has ever spent time downtown.
This walk has more to see and do than perhaps any other. There’s the sloping front of the Idaho State Museum. The colorful Boise Art Museum. Flat pink and white flowers bloom early on along the path. But of course, the best known flowers here come from the Rose Garden.
Before you can get to the garden, however, you can walk back in time. The Idaho State Museum owns several 19th century homes visible from the path. You can also sneak a peek at the sculptures in the art museum’s garden. But then it’s time to get to the real garden.
The grass is dewy still on Friday morning, flinging up little droplets of moisture. The wind brings the smell of roses floating over the park. Two women in a large group pull out their phones to document the flowers.
“Wow, this is so beautiful,” a teenager tells her friends.
And it really is a sight to behold. There’s the bright red, classic kind of roses. But there’s also flaming pink. One bulb is tight, not yet expanded, with pink outside and yellow in the curled up core. Classical music plays from somewhere.
The thorns aren’t the only risk here: A shockingly blue fountain bears a warning to all to keep off due to electrical and chemical hazards.
Behind the rose garden, Boise’s skylines and foothills loom large. A couple pavilions are available for events. Then there’s the zoo.
Sometimes, if you’re lucky, you can walk along the shade behind the zoo and spot a giraffe.
This walk isn’t necessarily an escape — cars wind through the park itself and on busy Capitol Boulevard along the park’s edge. But it’s a connection to Boise past and present, from the various little monuments, plaques and old buildings to the current iteration of roses and art on display.
The Boise River has been here for ages. But the people strolling on Friendship Bridge are experiencing this area now.
Many benches and places to sit have dark memorial plaques inset or in the ground. A rock is inlaid with a sign with “The story of Julia and Tom Davis.”
In a circle of pale pink, almost white roses, is a statue of Julia herself. In it she offers an apple to a young girl. The wind rustles past. The roses bob along. A volunteer snips a leaf.
“Few things in Boise,” the sign says, “Compare with the quiet charm of Julia Davis Park.”
Julius Kleiner Park/The Village at Meridian
Children play at the pond’s edge, watching a baby duck and its mother swim along. The mother duck submerges her head, legs wiggling in the air. In the middle of the pond, a fountain spouts its continual stream of water.
This walk, through Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park and the nearby Village at Meridian is more manicured than many others on this list. The grasses are mowed. The paths are paved. But there’s still a view of the foothills. The flowers, while in their specified areas, are still beautiful. And both the park and the shopping center offer prime people watching.
For example, there’s people fishing, a couple talking and a group of older women who join the children who are watching ducks. It’s unclear what the children’s mission is today, but it definitely involves filling Wendy’s cups with pond water and transferring it to a bucket.
Eventually, the older ladies move on. The Wendy’s water cup mission continues.
People love this park but so do the geese, which means watching your step often. But for David Wani and his toddler Junior, that’s a feature not a bug.
“He has a lot of energy running around the house and I can’t manage it. I bring him here to run around,” said Wani, who was taking a break with Junior on a bench. “He also likes to follow the birds, the geese. Sometimes the geese are mean to him and he runs away.”
Junior also likes the splash pad, but Wani didn’t bring his son’s swimming clothes today. Wani puts his arm around Junior, who starts climbing on his dad.
“I like this park very much,” Wani said. “In the morning I just walk around and smell the flowers and see the birds in the water. And then evening time also is a cool time to just walk around and see people.”
Across the street, music is blaring from somewhere in the Village.
“Does that make me crazy,” the song asks. “Does that make me crazy?”
The first thing you hear besides the song is people laughing. Copious customers sit outside in patios and on benches. If the park is manicured, then this is extra manicured. But there are people galore here to watch. And as a new song starts, the fountains start shooting water in preset routines.
The water, curving into the shape almost of a seashell, looks like it’s dancing. And as the chorus builds, higher and higher, the water stretches upward.
“Woohoo,” the music blares, and the stream falls back to earth.
The North End and its alleys
The loudest sounds on Monday morning in the North End are the mild cracking sounds of a squirrel running through a tree. Occasionally, a bird chirps, a bicycle whirs by or a car drives past. But then it’s back to shaded streets with thick tree trunks.
In the North End, a simple walk can show a lot. Most of the homes are close to or exceed $1 million and are unique — very different from the McMansion suburban aesthetic. One is red, with peppermint-striped awnings. One is blue with columns and planters out front on the patio.
Along the walk you can ask yourself or your companions why they’re worth so much or which ones are really worth it — the typical conversation of a nice neighborhood.
You can also imagine yourself parking out front and walking into one of those homes. Plenty do. On Monday, a gray-haired couple stopped out front of a real estate office to admire the listings. The woman read out the specifications to her partner.
In real estate, location is everything. The North End is home to Hyde Park, awash with its local businesses and patios. Camel’s Back Park is nearby and often packed with screaming kids, fluffy dogs and families. Harrison Boulevard is THE Halloween spot for Boise. Downtown is just a short walk away.
But the real joy of the North End is what you can find in the alleys — aside from dumpsters and garages. You never know what you’ll see. Perhaps two discarded decorative pink flamingos in a bowl atop cinder blocks. Maybe a lone plant that is taller than you with two stalks and exactly seven red flowers.
It’s even calmer and quieter in the many alleys than in the front-facing parts of the North End. A woman putting out her trash stops to say hello. A squirrel races across the path and down a garage that has a basketball hoop perched on it. In the alley behind The Royal, a cocktail bar in Hyde Park, someone’s painted their garage with a graffiti-style mural of Bugs Bunny.
In another alley, two scarecrows lurk besides a shed, perhaps to enforce the special permit-parking only sign plastered on the outside of the structure. They stand back-to-back, a flower in each hat, their happy smiling faces staring blankly down the path.
It may feel weird to wander the alleys behind homes and businesses. But it’s a fascinating adventure into the odds and ends of this quirky part of town. It’s a treasure hunt without a map.
Maybe you won’t find anything. Or maybe seeing decorative pink flamingos aren’t your jam. But there’s a lot of fun in looking.
The Boise River Greenbelt
A man with wet hair carrying a surfboard is the first to exit the greenbelt. Next up is three people and their dog.
A bridge with brown sides stretches across the swift moving water. From it you can see someone clad in black navigating the choppy waters of a small waterfall. Several others wait their turn on the side.
The surfer collapses into the water. Another plops their board down and paddles out. The surfer immediately wipes out, his blue board following him back to shore. The third, a yellow-clad surfer, swims out as two men stop along the bridge to watch.
The greenbelt may seem like a more basic addition to this list, but it boasts 25-miles of “tree-lined pathway,” following the river, according to the city of Boise. There are also unique parts of the greenbelt, like the Whitewater Park section in Garden City.
This place is peaceful. But it’s also cool and vibrant and full of energy.
Someone passes by, blaring music from their bike. However, you don’t have to wipe out or cycle to exist on the greenbelt.
A mother and her child crossed the bridge near the white water section recently.
“It’s a happy, full river,” the mother told her child.
Below, a surfer is finding out just how true that is. The surfer waves their hands as they try to stay afloat. In front of them, the waves make little peaks, over and over again in the water.
This is not necessarily an escape into nature but it does feel like an escape from the city. The humanity and water skills of everyone on display along with the trees and flowing body of water are almost entertainment.