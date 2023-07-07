Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise is often touted for its outdoor opportunities, from mountain biking to hiking to whitewater rafting. That’s part of why so many people moved here during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as we all learned during lockdown, when there was nothing else to do, a good walk can be very enjoyable.

Now that it's summer, we can get outside. Experiencing the area on foot can be eye-opening. I asked the Idaho Press staff to help me come up with their favorite places to walk in Ada County and let me tell you our group chat went off when I asked this question. (I won't say what we decided the worst walk is.)

Kathryn Albertson Park

A park visitor walks their dog across a bridge at Kathryn Albertson Park in Boise in this October 2022 file photo.
Military Reserve Trails

A jogger and her dog run through one of the trails in the Military Reserve area in Boise.
Meridian trails

Visitors make their way along a lakeside walking trail at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian in this 2022 file photo.
Hyde Park alley walk

Art, like this mural on a shed along Sherman Street, can be found on a walk through the sidewalks and alleys of Boise's North End neighborhood.
Hyde Park alley walk

Art, like this mural in an alley off Sherman Street, can be found on a walk along the sidewalks and through the alleys of Boise's North End neighborhood.
Bosie River activity

A body boarder drops into a wave feature along the Boise River near Whitewater Park in 2020.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. She is originally from Maryland and has called the Treasure Valley home for over two years. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments