NAMPA — Nampa has many positives in its parks and recreation facilities. But there is always room for improvement.
That was the message from consultants from Berry Dunn, a New England-based firm that the city of Nampa is working with to develop a new parks and recreation master plan.
The firm’s consultants have taken a multipronged approach to learning about the city’s facilities, including interviewing residents through focus groups, surveying residents, interviewing city staff, and visiting the facilities in person.
The consultants presented some of their initial findings at a meeting Tuesday night at the Harward Recreation Center. In January or February, they will return to gather additional information and present more concrete recommendations, said Art Thatcher, one of the consultants.
A total of 944 people responded to the firm’s survey; about 200 responded to the survey via mail, while the rest responded to an open link online, Thatcher said.
One theme that arose in the survey is an interest in parks having more trails, pathways, and connectivity between existing trails and pathways, Thatcher said. This came up both in a question asking folks to identify top priorities for parks in the next five to 10 years, as well as a question that asked people to allocate money to spending priorities.
After spending on trails and pathways, residents’ priorities included building another recreation center, dog parks, splash pads, swimming pools, and updating existing playgrounds and other enhancements, Thatcher said.
The consultants had a few suggestions for how the city might prioritize improvements in its existing parks. The group went to every park in the city and documented the types of amenities they have, such as picnic benches, playgrounds, and shade, said Dave Peterson, one of the consultants.
They noticed that there does not seem to be a standard in place for what amenities a park offers. For example, if a park has a playground, it does not necessarily have benches for parents to sit, Peterson said. It could be useful for the city to develop standards on what certain park installations will look like, he said. With the playground example, that could mean that when the city installs a playground, the city would also install benches, shade structures, and a splash pad, for example, he said.
Amenities tend to have a certain lifespan, so creating a replacement schedule that allows the city to stagger repairs and new installations could be useful, Peterson said.
Playgrounds tend to have a 20-25 year lifespan, and amenities like tennis courts need to be resurfaced periodically, he said. Having a schedule for such work helps spread out its cost, he said.
“What you don’t want to do is get in a situation where you have to replace 10 or 12 playgrounds in the same year,” Peterson said. “So to get those playgrounds on a replacement schedule, you’re only going to replace one or two every year, and not 10 or 12.”
The group’s parks inventory allowed them to rank parks by the number and diversity of amenities they offered, as well as other factors, Peterson said. Lions Park ranked highest, followed by Skyview Park and Maple Grove Park. Creech Basketball Courts, Port Meadows Park, and Mary Ellen Meadows Park ranked lowest, he said.
Peterson also looked at how easy it is for people to access parks on foot rather than having to drive there. In the survey, 77% of respondents say they drive to their local park, followed by walking at 14%, biking at 8%, electric vehicle use at 1%, and public transportation at 0%.
There is a large push nationally to explore accessibility to parks in terms of whether a resident can walk to a park in 10 minutes, or about a half-mile walk, Peterson said. To look at this in Nampa, Anderson mapped the location of all of the city’s parks, including parks within subdivisions and on school grounds.
During construction, many subdivisions build a park in the neighborhood, and school grounds are accessible some of the time to the public, he said.
Then the consultants looked at walkability as whether a resident in a given place is a 10-minute walk from one or more parks with one or more amenities, or components. The results showed that 27% of residents were not within a 10-minute walk to any park amenities, 13% of residents have access to their HOA park only, 15% of residents have access to one to three amenities, 19% have access to one to three amenities and an HOA park, and 25% have access to 4 or more amenities, Peterson said.
That aligns well with the survey results, he said, which showed 75% of people reported driving to parks.
Overlaying census data with the walkability data map showed that people in areas that are not within walking distance to one or more amenities tended to have a lower median household income, Peterson said. People in those areas had a household median income of $51,253.
In comparison, areas with only HOA park access had a median household income of $66,334, areas with access to one to three park amenities had a median household income of $54,912, areas with access to one to three amenities and an HOA park had a median household income of $73,595, and areas with access to four or more amenities had a median household income of $62,061.
Areas with little parks access tend to be heavily populated residential areas where it could be tricky to infill with more parks, Peterson said. Adding amenities or updating existing parks that are low on amenities could be a useful strategy, he said.
As for walkability overall, Nampa is “low in walkable access” and “well below the average” of other communities with 100,000 people, Peterson said. Meridian was used in the group’s comparison and “ranked higher in walkability,” he said. Meridian’s population in 2021 was about 125,000 people.